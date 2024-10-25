Despite the implementation of specific safeguards, beaver hunting is allowed at BER airport under common regulations

Now, see here, apparently, there's an order in effect right away that permits the killing of beavers in a trench at the capital's BER airport's ditch. The Water and Soil Association "Dahme-Notte" can displace or drive away these critters in certain sections of the Selchower flood ditch, as a representative from the Dahme-Spreewald district reported. This decree stands until March of the approaching year initially.

For some time now, beaver dams have been causing issues, like backups and obstructions in weirs and drainage channels from farmland and traffic zones. Yet, the Selchower flood ditch plays an essential role, such as draining off rainwater from the BER airport, the spokesperson pointed out. These beavers have a knack for messing with the controlled flow of rainwater, potentially resulting in severe financial losses.

According to the approval decision for the BER airport planning, the Selchower flood ditch must manage a specific quantity of rainwater, presently two cubic meters per second. "This is vital to keep operational and ensure the safety of flights at BER," the spokesperson clarified.

Generally, beavers are safeguarded; however, the Brandenburg state's beaver ordinance allows for shooting in exceptional circumstances, like floods. Last time around, a good number of beavers were dispatched along the Oder due to flooding, as they posed a threat to the dikes through their excavations.

