Federal Minister of Economics and Technology - Despite the Green Party's low polling: Habeck can run for chancellor

Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck has expressed interest in becoming the Green Party's candidate for Chancellor in the 2025 federal election. "I would like to take on the responsibility – for Germany, for my party, for the project, for democracy," he said in a podcast published on Thursday by the news portal Politico. At the same time, he advocated for a political culture in Germany where the constructive search for solutions takes center stage.

Habeck emphasized that the decision on the candidacy for Chancellor of the Greens is not currently on the agenda. For now, other topics are at stake, said the Minister of Economics: "Everyone, including my party, must clarify what we actually want."

Currently, the Greens are "surrounded" by government work and debates within the coalition. "We have to step out, see the horizon, and say, that's where we want to go," the Vice-Chancellor advised his party. Then, all people could decide whether they wanted to join this path.

In this regard, the title of the Chancellor candidate is "honestly completely irrelevant," said Habeck. "That's the least important question." For him, it's about "making an offer to the country and starting again where we were in 2020/2021 before we discuss titles and strategy and build trust."

The situation for the Greens is currently more difficult than it was in the last election in 2021, Habeck acknowledged. The situation on the field is complex: "You're substituted in, and it's four nil against you." He is principle ready to "correct" his own positions of the Greens and create something "new" together. It's about "solving concrete problems with concrete answers with the broadest possible societal majority."

Robert Habeck criticizes the mood in the country

Regarding the political mood in the country, Habeck said it should not be "shaped by resentment and accusations against others." Simply saying "the others are stupid" doesn't lead anywhere and is not appealing to voters. In this context, the Green politician particularly criticized the CDU, which, for example, used negative advertising against the Greens in the Saxon state election campaign.

All democrats must know "that we must not defame each other," Habeck demanded. Those who believe "we overcome populism by adopting the means of populism are 'full of hot air,'" he said. Politics must be solution-oriented, "allow itself to be measured by making things possible" and "not say, I'd rather not do that, it could be unpleasant."

Criticism of AfD and BSW

Habeck sharply criticized AfD and BSW. They are "sawing at the supporting pillars of the republic," also by adopting and spreading Russian narratives in the Ukraine conflict. Both want "a completely different system" in Germany. He could not imagine cooperating with the BSW, said Habeck. He pointed out that this supports Ukraine in its resistance against Russian aggression as "murderers."

In the last federal election, the Greens ran with Annalena Baerbock as their Chancellor candidate. Baerbock has since declared her withdrawal from another candidacy. In current polls, the Greens are between 11 and 13 percent. Nevertheless, Habeck considers the 2025 federal election to be completely open. "A lot can still happen," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor mentioned that the discussion about the title of the Chancellor candidate is currently "honestly completely irrelevant," focusing more on offering solutions and rebuilding trust with the country. During the 2025 federal election, the survey depth of public support for the Greens will be crucial in determining their chances of winning.

