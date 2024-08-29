"Despite the critiques, 'Belly Feet Po' continues to be the popular summer anthem"

In the past few weeks, the controversial tune "Bauch Beine Po" by transformed YouTube beauty guru-turned-rapper Shirin David has been a subject of controversy. Yet, this hasn't stopped the song from maintaining its position at the top of the charts. Recently, it was even named the "Summer Hit" of the year.

Her catchy tunes, often veiled under the theme of plastic surgery, have been making waves. So much so that even Helene Fischer collaborated with her on a new version of "Atemlos Durch die Nacht".

David has managed to top the singles chart seven times, a feat no other solo female artist has achieved, including her "Atemlos" duet. The latest achievement came in July with her song "Bauch Beine Po". The lyrics, featuring lines like, "Want a body? Then you've got to push. If you're a hottie, they'll look. Go to the gym, get skinny. Make it a show. We're pretty in a bikini. That's belly, legs, butt.", have been subject to criticism for body shaming and questionable feminist ideals.

Parody takes off

Left-wing German Parliament MP Caren Lay jumped into the fray by creating a parody, titled "Your Body Yours" which also gained traction. She rewrote the lyrics to promote self-love, stating, "You've got a body? Then it's yours. Commenting on it? Nobody can. Whether chubby or skinny, you've got your own glow. True beauty comes from within - and you're already shining." Lay asserted that many women find the original song problematic due to its glorification of thinness.

However, some interpret David's lyrics ironically, with the 29-year-old herself brushing off the criticism. "Be thick, be skinny, whatever you want - I'm an artist and I rap about whatever I want," she posted on Instagram.

"Catchy melody" and "good vibes"

"Bauch Beine Po" isn't just ruling the charts, it's also been crowned the 2024 "Summer Hit" by the Official German Charts. It follows "Mädchen auf dem Pferd" by Luca-Dante Spadafora, Niklas Dee, and Octavian, and the controversial "Layla" by DJ Robin & Schulz.

David has made history by becoming the first female artist to secure a German-language "Summer Hit". The song has also been topping the charts in Austria and reaching number three in Switzerland.

GfK Entertainment, the organization in charge of selecting the "Summer Hit", failed to address the song's controversy. Instead, they emphasized the key elements of a summer hit, including "a sing-along text, a catchy melody that spreads good vibes, and a rhythm that makes you want to dance". The viral effect of the song also played a significant role. Not only did Caren Lay parody "Bauch Beine Po", but several TikTok users and artists like Culcha Candela mimicked the song's choreography, contributing to its widespread popularity.

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the body-shaming lyrics in "Bauch Beine Po," the rap music by Shirin David continues to dominate the charts, even earning the title of the "Summer Hit" of 2024.

Culcha Candela, inspired by David's catchy rap music, created a TikTok dance challenge to "Bauch Beine Po," further boosting its popularity and spreading its infectious rhythm among young audiences.

