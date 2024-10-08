Despite the approaching Hurricane Milton, Disney World in Florida continues its operations.

Despite the impending Hurricane "Milton", Disney World and Universal theme parks in Florida continue their operations for now. However, surveillance is tightly maintained. Disney explicitly stated that only the campsite and forest cabins within Disney World are temporarily shut down.

In the Orlando area, housing numerous popular tourist attractions including Disney World and Universal, a multitude of other recreational spots have been put on hold. The management of the international airport also declared a halt in operations starting from Wednesday morning, ahead of "Milton"'s passing.

Orlando is a top tourist magnet in the United States, pulling in approximately 74 million visitors in just the previous year. Disney seldom halts operations at its theme park, especially during hurricanes. Residents from Florida's coastal regions often find solace in the park's hotels during such natural disasters. For example, during Hurricane "Irma" in 2017, the actress who portrays Anna in "Frozen - Completely Unfrozen", Kristen Bell, sought refuge in the park's hotels along with other guests.**



