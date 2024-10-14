Despite subsequent efforts, the German administration has failed to subdue the blaze.

In Leonberg, a parcel believed to be orchestrated by Russia containing an explosive device sparked into flames right before it was set to be loaded onto an aircraft, causing a container to catch fire. Germany came close to experiencing an airborne disaster in July, as per the domestic intelligence agency. Fortunately, the package went up in flames at the DHL logistics center in Leipzig instead of during the flight, according to Thomas Haldenwang, president of the domestic intelligence agency, during a public hearing of German intelligence agencies in the Bundestag.

Had the fire occurred during flight, a catastrophic plane crash would have ensued, potentially endangering individuals aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin's ideals. According to available information, the package contained an incendiary device that ignited and ignited the cargo container. The further transportation of the cargo package from the Baltic region was delayed in Leipzig, which was nothing short of a lucky break that prevented the disaster.

Certain security agencies suspect that the incident is a form of Russian sabotage. The heads of the intelligence agencies urged caution during the session of the Parliamentary Control Committee (PKGr) of the Bundestag, noting Putin's repeated declarations of Germany as an enemy. "We have observed aggressive behavior from Russian intelligence agencies," Haldenwang explained. The frequency and sophistication of espionage and sabotage activities carried out by Russian actors have significantly increased in Germany, as per his statement.

