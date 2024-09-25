Despite residing in a paradise, their daily existence carries a degree of complexity.

For the folks inhabiting Fiji, the situation is significantly more intricate.

Restaurateur TJ Patel, a local of Nadi, which is the home to Fiji's international airport, is accustomed to interacting with individuals from various corners of the world at his eatery, Vasaqa. He laments that outside of Fiji, few would be able to pinpoint its location on a map.

“If you can't locate Australia, one of the largest continents internationally, on a map, the chances of finding a needle in a haystack in the Pacific Ocean are slim to none,” he tells CNN Travel.

In essence, Fiji is a South Pacific archipelago, approximately 900,000 people strong, with about half of its population residing in the capital city of Suva. A former British colony, Fiji boasts three primary languages: English, Fijian, and Fiji Hindi.

The geographical isolation of Fiji often leads to misconceptions regarding its day-to-day life. Evlyn Mani, a local PR professional and lifestyle blogger, comments on this assumption.

“I believe that the perception is that (Fijian) individuals are always at the beach,” she says.

“People fail to comprehend that there’s more to Fiji than merely sandy beaches and cocktails with those cute umbrellas in them.”

The coconut wireless

The word that describes Fijians best is "community." They are a tight-knit nation where everyone is connected, asserts Patel. Those who leave are still expected to return to their hometown for major holiday celebrations, regardless of where they now reside.

Fijians talk ironically about the "coconut wireless," a local news and gossip circuit.

“The main island, Viti Levu, where we’re located, you can drive around in five hours,” says Patel. “So by the time you reach your dating stage of life, you’ve interacted with practically everyone you know. Because there have been enough weddings, funerals, Christmas parties.”

Social media has only added to the spreading of local news and gossip, says Patel.

“It’s just storylines being shared. Something’s blue, by the time it’s shared with the third, fourth person, it’s red.”

Many Indians came to Fiji during the era of British colonization as laborers and have remained to form a substantial community. Mani and Patel both have Indian heritage.

Ben Hussain, a mixologist, describes Fiji as "a giant melting pot," stating that it's common to broadcast Bollywood films on TV and throw big multigenerational get-togethers for Hindu holidays like Diwali.

The Fijian way of life

Crucial communal events in Fiji are the kava ceremonies. Kava is a mildly psychedelic root plant native to Fiji, which is ground into powder and mixed with water before being drunk from a large bowl called a tanoa using a single coconut shell as a sort of spoon.

Even international tourists are welcome to participate in a kava ritual upon arrival at their resort or when visiting a village.

Cagi Ratudamu hails from a small village called Laselase and takes kava rituals seriously. He explains that visitors to the village receive a traditional Fijian welcome ceremony, and there are also special ceremonies to celebrate marriages and new babies.

“Suppose I visited you in a Fijian village,” Ratudamu states. “You would essentially gift your kava as an offering to the village, and then we would welcome you. We will also present you with kava. Some people present traditional whale's teeth.”

It is also considered respectful for a man to visit his new girlfriend's family's village to declare his intentions to court her. Moreover, native Fijians, including Ratudamu, traditionally wear a hibiscus or frangipani flower behind one of their ears – wearing the flower behind the left ear indicates being single, while wearing it behind the right ear indicates being in a relationship.

Data from the US State Department reveals that approximately 57% of people in Fiji are Indigenous, and the majority of this group are Christian. Radutamu explains that Fijians have their unique way of merging Christian beliefs with local traditions. Christmas and Easter are significant holidays, during which entire villages and extended families gather together.

“There is a structure in the village. I believe that everything depends on birthright. The seating structure depends on your traditional obligation in the village,” Radutamu explains.

Radutamu works at a luxury hotel, the Nanuku Resort, situated near the town of Pacific Harbour on the southern tip of Viti Levu. Most of the individuals in his village, referred to as "Fiji's salad bowl," are vegetable farmers.

Most tourists he meets are eager to learn about Fiji and request visits to his home village, states Radutamu. However, incorrect beliefs persevere. The most malicious one? “Cannibalism. They believe that we might consume human flesh.”

Chantae Reden, an American expatriate who relocated to Suva with her German husband in 2017, appreciates various aspects of the Fijian communal mentality, albeit she took her time to adapt. One of Reden's favorites pastimes in Fiji is cinema-going.

“Going to the movies is a blast! It's like an experience,” she says.

“Fijians love to shout at the screen! If one individual does it, it's annoying. But if an entire audience does it for a horror movie, it's not scary at all. It's genuinely enjoyable.”

Mani, a PR specialist, was raised in Sigatoka, a town situated on Viti Levu's southwest "coral coast." Following her move to Suva for college, she's since resided there.

Fiji's pleasant climate encourages numerous local hobbies centered around fitness. Mani is fond of participating in aerial silks classes, in addition to running and boxfit, a workout that integrates aspects from both aerobics and boxing.

Reden, meanwhile, has forged friendships through her gym and outdoor activities such as hiking, swimming, and diving.

"If you enjoy rugby, you might even become friends with practically everyone in Fiji," Reden chuckles.

Rugby holds significance as both a national sport and a deeply-rooted belief in Fiji. The men's rugby sevens teams were triumphant at the Olympics in 2016 and 2020, marking the first medals ever claimed by any Fijians.

"I'd say it's more like a religion, yes," reflects Ratudamu, a hotel staff member. "If there's a rugby game featuring the Fiji team, everyone puts down their work to witness and cheer it on."

But what about individuals who prefer a less energetic pastime?

"There's always something happening in Suva," Mani reveals. "There's an art exhibition. Recently, a sip-and-paint event has gained popularity in Suva. We also have live music performances. Our local talent in singing and bands is truly impressive."

Embracing the islands and the world

Both Suva and Nadi share features with major urban centers – prominent brands, imposing structures, and busy workforces. However, as Reden explains, tourists don't need to venture far to encounter a different side to Fiji.

"We live in a typical three-bedroom apartment, and most city inhabitants reside in houses," Reden shares. "However, just outside the city, within a 10 to 15-minute drive, you'll find more rustic dwellings – houses that have been assembled by the community itself, often made from corrugated metal or simple wood constructions."

Fiji gains recognition as the "center hub" of the Pacific due to the large number of native English speakers, high-speed internet, and convenient travel connections worldwide, courtesy of Fiji Airways, which offers direct flights to various countries like the U.S., Canada, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and more.

Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, and other digital platforms are also impacting the islands, bringing Japanese, American, Australian, and international culture to the masses.

"Among the younger population, there's a growing interest in things like anime," reports Hussain. "Now, a variety of new things are prevalent, including skateboarding – all fresh influences to our nation. We are continuously adapting."

Although numerous foreign ideas are flooding into Fiji, the outflow of individuals serves as a significant concern.

"There has been a considerable exodus across various sectors," admits Hussain. "Not just the young generation – many skilled individuals are emigrating, resulting in a shortage of qualified personnel to groom the next generation."

Many Fijians are lured by the promise of higher salaries and a better lifestyle in Australia and New Zealand. On the other hand, strict hiring policies that prioritize natives might make it challenging to secure international workers, even if they carry specialized skills.

"Fijians with outstanding qualifications often relocate to Australia because they're underpaid in their home country," Reden shares. "This vacancy is then filled by foreign workers who receive the same wages, eventually displacing skilled locals who leave the country for better opportunities."

The World Bank categorizes Fiji as a "vulnerable" country. Although poverty affects only a small fraction (approximately 1.3%) of the population, many more individuals are grappling with financial instability. Over half of the nation's population earns fewer than $6.85 per day. The wealthiest residents can be found in Suva and Nadi, creating an urban-rural divide.

There are limited job opportunities for expatriates wishing to work in Fiji, according to Reden, whose husband is an oceanographer. Like most non-Fijians, he relies on yearly contracts to remain in the country.

"Fiji rightfully maintains a stringent focus on hiring locals," Reden notes. "Even volunteer positions can be challenging to secure."

Some Fijians feel wary of building friendships with expatriates, as they fear that these foreigners will only stay for a short time, making it difficult to fostering lasting relationships. Economics also come into play, with locals expressing unease over the presence of well-paid foreigners.

"The expatriate community in Suva has contributed to the rise in the cost of living for everyone else, as expats are known for their higher salaries," Reden explains.

If Hussain could change one aspect of Fiji, he'd request improved access to educational resources at the grassroots level.

"I simply desire easier access to learning institutions at the ground level," he shares.

"It's crucial to make these establishments more available for our local community. As average Fijians, we often encounter issues with gaining access to these resources. Finances are typically a barrier, leading to parents unable to cover school fees. Who knows, the next prime minister could be someone who missed out on education due to such financial limitations."

He continues to express his affection for his nation and his optimism regarding its future.

"The wise move is to embrace the positives and let go of the negatives. You've got to accept the dirt alongside the rainfall."

