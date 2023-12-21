Traffic - Despite rain and vacations: No major traffic jams on the highways

Traffic on the roads of North Rhine-Westphalia was largely normal on the first day of the vacation. There were no unusually long traffic jams, said a spokesman for ADAC Nordrhein on Thursday. Towards the afternoon, 151 kilometers of traffic jams were counted in rush-hour traffic. There were bottlenecks on known stretches, including on the Cologne highway ring road and in the Ruhr area. According to the ADAC, the previous day had already been comparatively relaxed by North Rhine-Westphalian standards. There were 20 percent fewer traffic jams than on a normal Wednesday.

Cologne/Bonn Airport is expecting a busy period around the festive season. Around 325,000 passengers will take off and land during the Christmas vacations, the airport announced on Thursday. The peak day is December 22, with 22,500 passengers. More than 14,000 travelers are expected on Christmas Eve.

The most popular winter vacation destinations are Spain with Palma de Mallorca, the Canary Islands and Turkey with Istanbul and Antalya. London is the leading city destination.

Source: www.stern.de