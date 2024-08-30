Skip to content
Despite initially missing out on a medal, the swimmer remains hopeful.

Initially, the gold medal seemed unattainable. Nevertheless, commendation arrives from the national trainer, who also recognizes the athlete's growth prospects in the upcoming period.

Germany's competitor at the Paralympic Games is Verena Schott.
Despite Germany failing to secure a medal on the initial day of swimming at the Paralympic Games, team leader Ute Schinkitz remains hopeful for the upcoming occasions. "Things unfolded just as we had pictured," she said. "We've got some thinking to do now."

In the initial competition, only one representative from the German Disabled Sports Association, Tanja Scholz, advanced to the final. She placed eighth in the 200m freestyle event. "Given the hurdles she's overcome in the past two years, it's fantastic that she's even here - it hasn't been all that long since the incident," Schinkitz remarked about the 40-year-old, who was identified with an incomplete spinal cord injury following a horse riding accident. "We had anticipated she'd make it to the final, and she did."

Schinkitz commended Philip Hebmueller, a novice in the Paralympics. "At 17, to be here for the first time in such a substantial setting - you can only offer him congratulations," she said, further commenting that she was content with his performance in the 100m butterfly event. Verena Schott, who was eliminated early in the 50m event, faced issues with her start. "It didn't go as intended. But it was merely the beginning," Schinkitz said.

Despite the team's challenging start in the Paralympics, Schinkitz emphasized their determination to perform well in the remaining events. With Philip Hebmueller making his debut in the Paralympics, Schinkitz expressed her admiration for his courage and resilience.

Latest