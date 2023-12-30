Skip to content
Despite coalition agreement: "gravel euro" is a long time coming

The black-green state government has missed a self-imposed deadline for the introduction of a levy on gravel and sand to make recycling alternatives in construction more attractive. In response to a dpa inquiry, the NRW Ministry of the Environment announced that talks were still taking place in...

A conveyor belt transports sand at a quarry pond. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The black-green state government has missed a self-imposed deadline for the introduction of a levy on gravel and sand to make recycling alternatives in construction more attractive. In response to a dpa inquiry, the NRW Ministry of the Environment announced that talks were still taking place in this regard. According to the coalition agreement, the levy was to be introduced by January 1, 2024 at the latest. The "gravel euro" is intended to promote the circular economy. To date, the construction industry has used relatively few materials that have been recycled after demolition work. The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu) NRW has criticized the government's slow approach.

