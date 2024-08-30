- Despite accusations of physical abuse, law enforcement personnel from Essen continue their duty.

According to various news sources, cops from Essen, alleged to have partaken in an assault on a taxi driver in Mallorca around mid-August, continue to perform their duties in their hometown. The police representative affirmed this.

She refrained from offering insights into whether the officers are patrolling or engaged in administrative tasks. The city of Essen hasn't been informed about the situation by Spanish authorities, she mentioned. Previously, various news outlets had claimed that the individuals had resumed work.

If the accusations against the officers are validated, there will be an internal investigation in Essen, the representative asserted. An ongoing criminal investigation is currently underway in Spain.

Police: Colleagues Involved in Mallorca Incident

Spanish media reports claim that a spat ensued between German vacationers over a lost phone, leading to a brutal assault on a 71-year-old Mallorcan taxi driver. The driver required hospitalization due to the severity of his injuries, and later, an attempt was made to bribe Spanish law enforcement officers.

Essen police acknowledged the involvement of their colleagues in the incident. However, they emphasized that it's yet undetermined if the police officers are being regarded as witnesses or suspects by Spanish authorities.

Three Men from Essen

As reported by the local newspaper "Última Hora," the perpetrators of the incident were three men hailing from Essen, aged 24, 26, and 27. The identity of a fourth suspect remains undisclosed. According to DPA reports, several officers from Essen were holidaying together in Mallorca. At least two of them were ultimately deemed suspects. All were given permission to return to Germany.

Despite the ongoing internal investigation in Essen, there have been no public reports of the 'attack of a beating' being perpetrated by the officers involved in the Mallorca incident. However, the severity of the incident, involving a brutal assault on a 71-year-old taxi driver, has raised concerns about the conduct of the three men from Essen, who are currently under investigation.

