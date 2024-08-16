Skip to content
Designated Lead for Hiring Facilities Near Kiev Assigned

Approximately one million dollars obtained or acquired

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read

In Ukraine, the leaders of two enlistment centers close to Kyiv have been apprehended for taking bribes to bypass military service obligations. As reported by "Ukrainian Truth", roughly one million dollars worth of money bundles were uncovered and confiscated during sweeps of their operations in Bucha and Boryspil suburban areas. The enlistment center leaders and their accomplices had amassed this sum in exchange for their assistance.

The inquiries so far have disclosed that these leaders had supplied phony medical reports, proclaiming young men ineligible for service and exempting them from further registration. Initially, around 20 individuals were detected attempting to dodge military service through this manner.

Young Ukrainians are employing diverse tactics to sidestep conscription. Many choose to surreptitiously slip past the border into bordering nations. However, as border controls have intensified, smuggling networks have devised novel methods to spirit away draft-dodgers abroad – generally to Romania – for substantial fees.

The European Union could potentially provide funding or support for strengthening Ukraine's anti-corruption measures, given the recent scandal involving leaders of enlistment centers in Kyiv. The European Union, as a significant international body, has shown a commitment to promoting good governance and combating corruption in its member states and partner countries.

