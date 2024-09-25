Designated as the "most appealing" community for 2024, according to Time Out.

That's the notion behind global list creator Time Out's most recent collection of the “hippest” corners of the globe. While a city's popular attractions are usually swarming with tourists, these less crowded locations give tourists the chance to act like locals for a while.

The locales listed by Time Out might not be well-known parts of a city, but they're worth a visit due to their "culture, community spirit, nightlife, food and drink," as Time Out explains.

To generate the 2024 rankings, Time Out's worldwide team of editors and writers provided their suggestions, which were then scrutinized against criteria such as the area's unique "local flavor."

Leading the list is Marseille, France's lively Notre-Dame du Mont quarter, renowned for its street art and nightlife. It's a place where "everyone knows and helps each other," according to the owners of local eatery Razzia.

“It constantly evolves. The shops are genuine, as are the people who work and live here,” Razzia's proprietors Axelle Poittevin and Thomas Benayoun told CNN Travel, adding "long live Notre-Dame Du Mont!"

Razzia is one of several Notre-Dame Du Mont establishments highlighted by Time Out. Among the other businesses singled out is bookstore Histoire de l’œil, a staple of the neighborhood for nearly two decades.

“Our bookshop is 19 years old and we’ve seen the neighborhood change a lot, and that’s awesome,” owner Nadia Champesme told CNN Travel. “Notre-Dame du Mont is truly a cool place to live and shop.”

Marie Dijon, owner of Caterine restaurant – mentioned by Time Out for its "outstanding octopus kebab" – grew up in the area.

“This is the neighborhood where everything happens,” Dijon told CNN Travel, adding the cultural diversity of Notre-Dame Du Mont contributes to its charm.

Striking a balance between the genuine and the popular

At number two on Time Out's list is Mers Sultan, in Casablanca, Morocco, praised by Time Out for its artistic authenticity ("it's still real, with not a single trendy coffee shop (or trendy anything, for that matter) in sight," is how Time Out describes it).

Meanwhile, Pererenan in Bali, Indonesia takes the number three spot, thanks to what Time Out calls "picture-perfect beaches, cozy cafes, eccentric shops, and a certain laid-back charm, free of noise and traffic."

The highest-ranking US neighborhood is Kerns, in Portland, Oregon – chosen for its small-town feel and rounding out Time Out's top five. Meanwhile the Stokes Croft and St Paul's neighborhood in Bristol, in southwest England, comes in at number six.

Bristol resident Alex Egge told CNN Travel that Stokes Croft and St Paul's "capture the city's distinctive and rebellious spirit," adding the thrift shops in the neighborhood are also a highlight.

“It's great to see [Stokes Croft and St Paul's] in the top 10 and glad St Paul's got a mention since it has a large Afro-Caribbean population and annual carnival that takes over the city,” Egge told CNN Travel.

Interestingly, Principe Real, in Lisbon appears on Time Out's list at number eight, six years after appearing in the list in 2018.

“There’s no rule against a neighborhood appearing multiple times,” Grace Beard, travel editor at Time Out, told CNN Travel. “This year’s list is a mix of surprising, overlooked districts that have only just reached their moment and historically “cool” neighborhoods experiencing a resurgence. Principe Real is a prime example of the latter, and proof of how neighborhoods adapt and evolve without losing their identity.”

Time Out's Top 10 Coolest Neighborhoods for 2024

Notre-Dame du Mont, Marseille, France Mers Sultan, Casablanca, Morocco Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea Kerns, Portland, USA Stokes Croft & St Paul’s, Bristol, UK Chippendale, Sydney, Australia Principe Real, Lisbon, Portugal Glória, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Windsor, Melbourne, Australia

These lesser-known locations listed in Time Out's 2024 rankings are perfect for travelers who want to immerse themselves in the local culture, as they offer unique experiences in terms of community spirit, nightlife, food, and drink.

Tourists visiting Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea, will find a balance between modernity and tradition, making it an exciting destination for travel enthusiasts.

