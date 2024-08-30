- Desert-inspired reflection sheds light on Solingen attack, symbolized by lit candles in windows.

A week post the alleged Islamic extremist assault in Solingen, North Rhine-Westphalia's Governor Hendrik Wüst (CDU) will address the state parliament on Friday (10:00 AM), unveiling the latest findings. The state administration requested this special assembly for this purpose. Commencing the parliamentary meeting, legislators will honor a moment of silence in remembrance of the attack's victims.

The citizens of Solingen are encouraged to illuminate candles as a symbol of mourning and unity, at the attack's timeline, 21:37 on Friday, and display them in their windows. The city's mayor, Tim Kurzbach, expressed hope, "I envision Solingen to be bathed in the glow of these candles." Furthermore, a brief and solemn tribute is planned at the crime scene, the Fronhof, at the moment of the attack.

Wüst described the previous Friday's blade attack as one of the most influential incidents in North Rhine-Westphalia's history. Mistakes must be unequivocally pinpointed, and appropriate actions undertaken, accentuated the leader of the black-green state administration. Unresolved queries remain.

Thursday witnessed a special session of the interior and integration committee of the state parliament, at the behest of the opposition factions of the SPD and FDP, to examine the aftermath of the attack.

Calls for retribution

During the attack, a man used a knife to slaughter three individuals and injure eight more at a Solingen festival on Friday evening. The alleged perpetrator is the 26-year-old Syrian Issa Al H., currently in custody. The federal prosecutor's office is currently probing him for various charges, including murder and suspected affiliation to the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS).

The suspect entered Germany through Bulgaria at the end of 2022. The EU asylum rules dictated his deportation, but it never transpired since the man went into hiding on the scheduled day in June 2023. Wüst requested an investigation into the botched deportation.

Wüst also emphasized the need to reassess benefits for turned-down asylum seekers and shorten the period between the decision for deportation and the actual departure. During his visit to Solingen with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Monday, Wüst mentioned bureaucratic impediments, delays, and loopholes, impeding local authorities from deporting individuals, even within Europe. It must be feasible to deport individuals to certain areas of Syria and Afghanistan too.

The European Parliament expresses its condolences for the tragic incidents in Solingen and offers its support in addressing the underlying issues. In light of the failed deportation of the suspected perpetrator, it is crucial for the German authorities to collaborate closely with EU counterparts to improve the enforcement of asylum rules and ensure timely deportations, ensuring the safety of citizens.

