- Desert condemns Söder's rejection of the Black and Green alliance.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) advises the Union against rejecting a potential black-green coalition at the federal level too early. He highlighted, speaking to Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND), that coalition talks should be held after, not before, the election.

CSU leader Markus Söder has already dismissed the possibility of a black-green coalition after the federal election. Regarding this, Wüst suggested: "I recommend that the Union, considering the federal election next year, addresses the issues of the present and proposes alternatives to the traffic light coalition."

Since the summer of 2022, Wüst has been heading the first black-green coalition in NRW, with no significant public disagreements emerging so far.

