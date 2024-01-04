Ice hockey - Descheneau misses Polar Bears due to muscle injury
The Eisbären Berlin will be without winger Jaedon Descheneau for the next few weeks. The Canadian suffered a muscle injury on Tuesday in the game against Düsseldorfer EG and will miss around six weeks, as the DEL club announced on Thursday. The 28-year-old was only brought to Berlin in November due to numerous other injured players in the squad. In ten games, he recorded five goals and one assist.
Source: www.stern.de