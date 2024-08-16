- Deregulation of the Pig Disease Barrier for Poland

Frequently overlooked open gates along the ASF barrier in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern attract criticism from Agriculture Minister Till Backhaus (SPD). He encourages hikers, hunters, and farmers to consistently shut the pasture, gate, and pedestrian gates after crossing.

Following the ASF outbreak in western Poland, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern installed a 62.4-kilometer-long protective barrier along the German-Polish border in November 2020. A complementary barrier is designed to augment the protective capabilities and fill in gaps caused by public transportation networks. Backhaus cautions, "The protective barriers can effectively act only if they remain closed."

African Swine Fever (ASF) poses a threat primarily to swine

Harmless to humans, ASF is virtually always lethal for swine. Wild boars serve as carriers, spreading the virus. If the virus contaminates a pigpen, the entire population must be culled. The latest episode affecting Mecklenburg-Vorpommern occurred in June, at a fattening farm near Pasewalk (Vorpommern-Greifswald district). Two pigs displayed symptoms, resulting in the elimination of all 3,500 animals within the operation.

The installation of health and safety measures, such as consistently closing gates, is crucial to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF). failure to maintain health and safety standards, like leaving open gates, can undermine the effectiveness of protective barriers.

