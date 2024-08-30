- Deportation of lawbreakers from Afghanistan residing in Saxony-Anhalt

"On a flight from Leipzig that departed early Friday, there's a pair of criminal Afghans from Saxony-Anhalt in the mix. As confirmed by the Magdeburg Interior Ministry to the German Press Agency, these two are males."

"One of them has done time for two instances of sexual assault, serving a lengthy juvenile sentence. The second individual was convicted for molesting minors; presently, they're under investigation for additional charges of rape and distributing sedatives to minors," the ministry elaborated further.

A total of 28 Afghan criminals on the flight

This marks the first deportation action to Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, as the ministry mentioned. Previously, this was reported by "Spiegel". It was also confirmed to the dpa that a Qatar Airways charter jet, which left Leipzig at 6:56 AM, was bound for Kabul.

Inside the Boeing 787, there are 28 Afghan criminals who were transported to Leipzig from various federal states. The operation was chiefly orchestrated by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

The deportation action includes a significant number of individuals, with 28 Afghan criminals involved in the migration. This mass migration of criminals has raised concerns about public safety in their destination.

Read also: