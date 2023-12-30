Migration - Deportation figures in Hesse increased in 2023

The number of deportations in Hesse in 2023 is expected to be higher than in the previous two years. By the end of October, a total of 1160 people had been repatriated, according to a preliminary assessment by the Ministry of the Interior in Wiesbaden. In the previous year, a total of 1048 people had been deported, compared to 933 in 2021 under coronavirus restrictions. In the pre-coronavirus year of 2019, there had been 1681 deportations according to the figures, and 818 deportations in 2020 (also under coronavirus restrictions).

According to the ministry, this figure includes deportations to the countries of origin as well as transfers under the Dublin III Regulation or to third countries. The Dublin III Regulation came into force in 2013. If a refugee travels on illegally within Europe and submits their application in another country, they can be sent back to the country of first entry.

According to the ministry, the deportation of criminals is a particular priority for Hesse. In 2023, 352 criminals and dangerous persons had been returned by the end of October. This compares to 367 in the previous year as a whole. According to the Central Register of Foreigners, there were a total of 14,058 people in Hesse who were required to leave the country as of October 31, 2023. Of these, 10,393 people had a tolerated stay permit.

According to preliminary figures from the ministry, a total of 1459 people left Hesse voluntarily between January and the end of October 2023. They were significantly supported by the state's return counseling service and the state's funding opportunities.

