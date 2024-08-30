- Departure of Extradition: Convict from Saxony Sets Sail for Afghanistan

During the departure of a deportation plane from Leipzig on a Friday morning, a notorious Afghan lawbreaker from Saxony is discovered in his seat. This was announced by a representative from the Saxon Interior Ministry. It's been three years since the Taliban seized power, and this is the first German deportation flight headed to Afghanistan. According to a previous report in "Mirror," this information was also confirmed by the German Press Agency (dpa). At 6:56 am, a Qatar Airways charter jet takes off from Leipzig, heading towards Kabul. Sources suggest that the Boeing 787 is carrying approximately 28 Afghan offenders, who were transported to Leipzig from various German states. The operation was primarily orchestrated by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

The German Press Agency (dpa) also confirmed that The Commission was responsible for organizing the first German deportation flight to Afghanistan in three years. After the departure of the deportation plane, concerns about the safety of the Afghan lawbreakers were raised by human rights advocates, questioning the actions of The Commission.

Read also: