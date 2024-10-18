Denver's Broncos grant head coach Sean Payton an "emotional" 33-10 victory against the Saints in his initial return to New Orleans.

In the heart of New Orleans, Payton was renowned as a titan, coaching the Saints for an impressive 15 seasons. He guided them to the playoffs a staggering nine times and clinched a Super Bowl victory in 2010.

Upon departing the Saints in 2021, having coached the most games for the team, Payton boasted a 152-89 record and held the team's records for the highest winning percentage (63%) and most victories in their history.

However, none of this reputation preceded him as he entered the Superdome with the Broncos, securing a comfortable victory that he deemed as "emotional."

"It meant a lot," Payton admitted post-game. "Fortunately, it was just two days of preparation and we're here. So, not much sleep. It keeps your mind occupied since there's so much to accomplish.

"My main concern was just ensuring I'd had enough rest. I took a nap today, then arrived early to review the game plan again. It meant a lot because it brought back many memories, and I had the chance to reconnect with old teammates."

The Broncos seldom felt the pressure from the Saints, who were tackling their first game with rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler as starter Derek Carr was sidelined due to injury. The Broncos amassed a 30-point lead by midway through the fourth quarter.

Despite newcomer Bo Nix's inconsistencies throughout the game, he delivered decisive throws at critical moments and displayed his mobility, dashing ten times for 75 yards.

Nix's performance was bolstered by a strong running game and a standout kicking effort. Back Javonte Williams ran 14 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns, while former Saints player Wil Lutz, now with Denver, navigated all four field goals and all three extra points without error.

The Saints' sole touchdown arrived with just over a minute left in the game, marking a dismal performance. Rattler exited the game with an injury, prompting second-year QB Jake Haener to throw a 12-yard pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr.

The substantial margin of error placed an unwanted chapter in New Orleans' history - losing two consecutive home games by 20 or more points since 2001, as per NFL Research.

Unfortunately, the outcome fell short of expectations for what was supposed to be a memorable evening for the Saints.

At halftime, Payton's long-term quarterback, Drew Brees, was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. Payton reflected fondly on the occasion, saying, "It was good to see him again after all these years."

After retiring from the Saints, Payton expressed his enthusiasm for coaching another team in a sport, perpetuating his love for the game.

