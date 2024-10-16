Dennis Schröder remains committed to the Brooklyn Nets as well.

Dennis Schröder hasn't participated in the NBA Finals yet. With the Brooklyn Nets, that won't change this season, as there are too many superior teams. However, the World Cup champion's ambitions remain unshaken. He also supports a contentious new teammate's introduction.

Schröder strives for greatness. "If you don't make the playoffs, then you're not competitive in my view. You always aim for the big prize, and the big prize is a championship," states the captain of the German basketball squad. The new NBA season commences next week, marking Schröder's twelfth season. Even with a mid-ranking team like the Brooklyn Nets, Schröder has just one goal before the season starts. "Regardless of the team I've been with, I've always strived to make the playoffs and will certainly give my all for that," affirms the 31-year-old.

No contemporary German professional has as much NBA experience as Schröder, and he has represented more teams: Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Lakers once more, Toronto Raptors, and since February, the Nets. For the Braunschweig native, these numerous stops since his NBA debut in 2013 have been beneficial - unlike the national team, he hasn't become an indispensable figure in any team.

"I've always found ways to contribute to the team in some capacity, regardless of who I played with or the situation," says Schröder. "It would be great to have that, but we also have many talented players, many young players here, and I know how the NBA operates."

Ben Simmons faces challenges

With the Nets, Schröder is one of the leaders, along with the controversial new addition Ben Simmons, who is expected to provide stability for the young professionals and facilitate growth in Brooklyn. "People tend to forget that he's a three-time All-Star and jump to negative conclusions too quickly. It's truly disheartening to witness. I'm thrilled to be here with him, and I believe we'll win many games together," says the family man.

Schröder feels at ease, describing the organization as a "family" due to the warm welcome and attention given to his entourage - but then quickly corrects himself: "Of course, the term 'family' is tough because you can be traded at any time." Whether he stays for an extended period, as he desires, is not under his control. Schröder recognizes this and remains undeterred.

No resentment towards Franz Wagner

It also doesn't worry him that another younger German colleague, Franz Wagner, is currently making a significant impact and signed a substantial five-year, $224 million contract during the summer. "It's a different era. When I entered the league, I desired to sign for $30 million because Jeff Teague and Ty Lawson had signed for that - and I ended up signing for $70 million. Now I'm the older one. We all earn exorbitantly well, and I don't need to concern myself about the future. I'll never say, 'Hey, why does he get that and I don't?'" Schröder is a supporter of Wagner and was present to cheer when the Berliners and his brother Moritz Wagner made their playoff debut with the Orlando Magic last season. Schröder is familiar with the atmosphere and the unique challenges of the heated playoff phase. That's why he wants to return there. The Nets' season commences on October 23 with an away game against the Atlanta Hawks, where Schröder is also acquainted.

