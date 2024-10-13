Dennis Quaid enthusiastically discusses his preferred head of state.

In recent years, Hollywood has generally leaned towards Democratic politics. Notable figures like Robert De Niro have repeatedly criticized Trump and his potential re-election as the 45th US President. Nevertheless, there are indeed prominent supporters of Trump within the entertainment industry.

According to sources such as the "New York Post", even in the current election, the US entertainment industry largely backs Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Names like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, George Clooney, and Robert De Niro have publicly endorsed Harris. However, a small number of actors and musicians have declared their intention to vote for Trump on November 5th.

One of these supporters is Dennis Quaid, who starred in "The Day After Tomorrow". As reported by the "New York Post", Quaid spoke at a Trump campaign event in California, urging the audience, "It's time to pick a side: Are we a nation that upholds the Constitution, or are we a nation that stands for TikTok?"

Quaid, currently starring in the biopic "Reagan" about former President Ronald Reagan, also declared his fondness for Reagan as his favorite president of the 20th century and Trump as his favorite president of the 21st century.

Quaid is not the only Hollywood celebrity supporting Trump. Hulk Hogan paid tribute to him at the Republican National Convention in July, even tearing his shirt in a public show of support. Roseanne Barr, famous for her 80s and 90s sitcom "Roseanne", is another notable Trump supporter. Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, known for his role in "Coming Home", is also a strong advocate for Trump.

The "Forbes" magazine lists UFC chief Dana White and actor Zachary Levi from "Shazam!" as supporters. The "Hollywood industry website 'Deadline'" mentions Kanye, Elon Musk, and rapper 50 Cent as Trump supporters, but notes that 50 Cent's support is unstable.

