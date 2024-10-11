Denmark prolongs border surveillance with Germany

Danish border controls with Germany are being prolonged for an additional six months, as declared by the Ministry of Justice in Copenhagen. The ministry indicated that Denmark remains under a significant threat of terror, with the Middle East crisis and the Quran incident from last year influencing the present danger profile. Hence, the government believes it essential to persist with the presence in the border zone.

Corresponding measures by Germany and Sweden, in relation to temporary border controls, underscore the severity of the situation in Europe, highlighted Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard. It's also crucial to contemplate who merits access to our national borders. Simultaneously, efforts should be made to minimize the discomfort for citizens in the border region, as the minister emphasized.

The prolongation of Danish border controls with Germany is also being considered by neighboring Sweden, given the shared threat. The need to evaluate which individuals should be granted access to our collective borders is of paramount importance.

