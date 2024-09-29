Denmark distributes significant military assistance funds and taps into frozen Russian financial resources.

19:58 Russian Supervision of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Accuses Ukraine of Assaulting Proximity Substation

The management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Russian management alleges that Ukrainian forces have undertaken an assault on a nearby substation, destroying a transformer. In a Telegram announcement, they declare that artillery fire struck a transformer at the "Raduga" substation in the Enerhodar city center in southeastern Ukraine, as reported by Reuters. The incident is described as "another act of terrorism designed to destabilize the situation in the residential area surrounding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant." A snap of smoke rising from the rooftop of a building was also shared. Reports indicate that the power supply to Enerhodar has remained unaffected. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, was seized by Russian forces since the commencement of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both factions frequently accuse each other of attacking or planning an attack on the plant.

20:31 Norway Weighs Fencing of Border with Russia

Norway may erect a fence along its border with Russia, as suggested by Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl. "A border fence is intriguing because it deters and also includes sensors and technology to detect when individuals are moving near the border," Mehl told NRK in an interview. The Norwegian administration is currently considering several security enhancements along the 198-kilometer border, such as allotting more border personnel or intensifying monitoring, in addition to building a fence. Mehl visited Finland in the summer to observe how the nation had fortified its 1,340-kilometer border with Russia. Finland closed all border crossings to Russia at the end of 2023 following the entry of over 1,300 migrants from third countries without sufficient documents within a three-month span. Finland accuses Russia of "hybrid warfare."

17:21 Denmark Grants Approval for Additional Military Aid Package for Ukraine

Denmark has authorized an additional military aid package for Ukraine, valued at 1.3 billion Danish Krone (approximately 174 million Euro), to provide weapons and military equipment produced in Ukraine for deployment at the forefront, as declared by the Danish Ministry of Defense. The financing will also encompass the allotment of frozen Russian assets. Moreover, the government in Copenhagen has proclaimed plans to create a joint Danish-Ukrainian defense industry hub in Kyiv, fostering new partnerships in the defense sector, as indicated by the Danish Ministry of Business and Industry. "Wars are not won only on the battlefield, but also in industry," divulges Minister Morten Bødskov.

19:25 Zelensky: Putin is Hesitant to Utilize Nuclear Weapons due to his "affection for his life"President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses doubt about the persistent nuclear threats emanating from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin most likely possesses a strong aversion to deploying nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian president remarks to Fox News. "No one can fathom his thoughts," Zelensky says in the interview, due for publication on the official YouTube channel of the president later today. "He could utilize nuclear weapons against any nation at any time - or not." Nevertheless, he does not believe Putin will opt for such action.

18:59 Hefty Artillery Bombardments and Russian Airstrikes Evoke Turmoil on Eastern Ukraine FrontlinesHeavy artillery skirmishes and Russian airstrikes featuring glide bombs have disrupted the frontlines in eastern Ukraine. Around 20 settlements near Sumy and Kharkiv were bombarded by Russian artillery, according to the nightly update from the General Staff in Kyiv. Fresh Russian attacks on Ukrainian defense lines were reported from the focal points of contention around the Donbass. Thirteen attacks were thwarted near Pokrovsk, and seventeen Russian advances were halted near Kurachove. The information remains unverified. Similarly intense combat was reported in the vicinity of Vuhledar. Ukrainian military experts fear that the small town in the southern section of the Donbass could soon fall into the hands of Russian forces.

18:21 Ukraine Affirms Large-Scale Drone Attack on Russian Munitions Depot in VolgogradUkraine appears to have ambushed a Russian munitions depot in the southern region of Volgograd with more than 100 drones, according to Ukraine's own military. The military depot in Kotluban was targeted, with fire and the detonation of ammunition witnessed on the site, the Ukrainian military stated on Telegram. A representative from Ukraine's defense sector announced that 120 Ukrainian drones flew over 600 kilometers to attack the weapons depot, damaging "ammunition and rocket warehouses, resulting in a depletion of ammunition for units of the Russian occupational army." Russia has not yet acknowledged the assault.

17:42 Baerbock: Long-range weapons crucial for beating Ukraine's mine beltGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock thinks Ukraine should utilize long-range weapons for self-protection: "I've always stressed, they're vital, especially in breaking through the mine field in eastern Ukraine," the Green politician mentions in ARD. When asked if Germany will supply additional weapons in the future, she says, "I've made my stance clear, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has an opposite view. In a coalition, when we can't agree, we can't back it. That's what the Americans, the British, and the French do." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pushing for the acceptance of western weapons that can hit targets hundreds of kilometers beyond the border with Russia. This would enable, for instance, bombers to attack their bases. The US would need to allow the use of ATACMS missiles, and Britain would need to allow the use of Storm Shadow cruise missiles. German Taurus cruise missiles could even reach Moscow, unlike comparable weapons from Britain or France.

17:08 Approximately 500 Researchers Impacted by CERN's Discontinuation of Collaboration with RussiaApproximately 500 researchers affiliated with Russian institutions will be affected by CERN's forthcoming cessation of collaboration with Russia, according to the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN). These scientists will need to stop their collaborations with the expiration of the contract on November 30, confirms a CERN spokesperson, corroborating media reports. CERN decided to halt cooperation with Russia and its ally Belarus in June 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a decision it reaffirmed in December 2023. The current agreement with Belarus had already expired at the end of June 2024, affecting 15 Belarusian scientists, according to the CERN spokesperson. The discontinuation of cooperation with Russia also means the loss of a significant financial contributor: Moscow currently contributes around 4.5% of CERN's budget. However, other member states are expected to fill this gap.

16:22 Report: Navalny Complained of Severe Abdominal Pain - Documents Suggest PoisoningAccording to Russian authorities, Alexey Navalny died of natural causes in February of this year. Navalny's supporters and numerous Western politicians accuse Russian leadership and President Vladimir Putin of Navalny's death. A new report supports this theory: As reported by "The Insider" citing official documents, Russian authorities allegedly omitted symptoms that Navalny showed just before his death in prison. According to the report, Navalny complained of intense abdominal pain and automatically vomited his stomach contents. He also experienced cramps and eventually lost consciousness. The official cause of death, a heart rhythm disorder, fails to explain these symptoms, the medium writes. Consulted doctors suggested these are typical signs of poisoning. Navalny had been poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in 2020 and came close to death.

15:50 Russian Troops Repel Six Ukrainian Infiltration Attempts in KurskRussian forces have allegedly repelled six new Ukrainian incursion attempts into the western region of Kursk, according to the Moscow Defense Ministry. As reported by the news agency Reuters, the ministry stated in a Telegram post that its forces, with the support of aircraft and artillery, repelled attempts to enter the region near the village of Novy Put, approximately 79 kilometers west of Sudzha. The ministry claims that 50 Ukrainian soldiers were killed or wounded, and a tank and four armored combat vehicles, as well as a car, were destroyed. These claims cannot be independently verified.

15:25 Images of Damage: Russia Launches 13 Airstrikes on ZaporizhzhiaThe Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia is facing airstrikes. At least 13 people are injured, with residential buildings collapsing in some areas. Fires are burning in numerous buildings. The Ukrainian emergency service reports that ten private homes have been damaged.

14:28 German Military Prepares for Worst-Case Scenario - Conventional War in Europe Possible in Next Five YearsFollowing the conclusion of the "Red Storm Alpha" exercise, the German military has announced a continuation next year, to be named "Red Storm Bravo". The three-day maneuver, which ended on Saturday in the Hamburg harbor, was satisfying for the regional command. "We accomplished our training objectives both in the command post and with the 2nd Home Defense Company," explains the chief of staff, Lieutenant Colonel Jörn Plischke. The aim of the exercise was to protect critical infrastructure, maintain a common operational picture at all levels, and communicate quickly and securely with all participants. In light of Russia's attack on Ukraine, a conventional war in Europe within the next five years is possible, it is stated. The NATO wants to jointly counter this, requiring a swift deployment of allied troops from west to east. "Germany, due to its geostrategic location, has the function of a hub. Therefore, the organization of military transports by rail, road, or air, the supply of food, beds, or fuel, or the security of entire vehicle columns must be practiced to credibly deter," explains the German military.

22:27 London: Russian Munitions Depots Sustain Heaviest Losses Due to Drone AssaultsAs per a British assessment, Ukrainian drone assaults might have led to the heaviest losses on Russian ammunition supplies since the commencement of the war. Around 30,000 metric tons of ammunition were likely destroyed in a strike on a depot close to the town of Turov in the Tver region of central Russia on September 18, according to the British Ministry of Defence, in its regular intelligence briefing. Additional Ukrainian strikes on depots in Tikhoretsk in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia and elsewhere in Turov took place on the night of September 21, as per the ministry's account. The total ammunition destroyed at the three sites represents the largest loss of Russian and North Korean-supplied ammunition during the conflict.

12:24 Moscow Defends Broadening of Nuclear PolicyRussia has defended changes to its nuclear weapon use policy in the face of criticism. The updated fundamentals of nuclear deterrence are deemed necessary due to NATO infrastructure encroaching on Russia's borders and Western powers attempting to secure a victory over Moscow through their weapon deliveries to Ukraine, as stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Russian state television. The decision to utilize nuclear weapons will be made by the military.

11:59 Volunteer Medical Professionals Battle Against Russian MissilesWhenever Russian missiles strike a building in Kharkiv, Serhii swiftly arrives on the scene. As part of a team of volunteer responders, he treats the wounded and attempts to rescue individuals from the debris. He made a deliberate choice to carry out this task.

11:21 Saporizhzhia Reports 16 Casualties Following Russian Cruise Missile StrikeThe number of injured individuals in Saporizhzhia due to a Russian cruise missile strike has risen to 16, including a 17-year-old boy, according to the city's military administration, as reported on Telegram. The Russian military attacked Saporizhzhia with 13 cruise missiles early in the morning. All casualties have now been retrieved and treated.

10:45 "Chilling Symbol" - Zelensky Recalls Babyn Yar MassacreUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commemorated the Babyn Yar massacre today, where over 33,000 Jews were slaughtered by the German Wehrmacht in a ravine in Kyiv 83 years ago. Babyn Yar serves as a "chilling symbol" that demonstrates how vicious crimes occur when the world chooses to ignore, remain silent, or remain indifferent, instead of taking action against evil, as explained by Zelensky, who is of Jewish descent, on the online platform X. Babyn Yar is a stark reminder of the atrocities governments commit when their leaders engage in intimidation and violence, as Zelensky observed, evidently referring to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

10:14 Ukraine: Death Toll from Yesterday's Clinic Assault in Sumy Rises to TenThe death toll from Russia's attack on a hospital in the Ukrainian border city of Sumy has risen to ten. The clinic was struck twice by Russia on Saturday. The second strike occurred while rescue teams were retrieving the injured and dead, and patients were being evacuated. Russian forces launched 31 attacks into the border region last night and this morning.

10:00 Russian Media Reports Major Fire at Weapons Depot in VolgogradFollowing reports from military bloggers, Russian media now also reports explosions near Russian military bases. Explosions occurred near the naval base in Baltijsk, Krasnodar region, from which Russia dispatches kamikaze drones against Ukraine, according to the news agency Astra. In Kotluban, Volgograd Oblast, a significant weapons depot was hit, resulting in explosions, a significant fire, and detonations. According to the Ukrainian side, ballistic missiles from Iran and launchers were stored at the Kotluban depot.

09:33 Ukrainian General Staff Reports 165 Engagements in the Last 24 HoursSince the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian General Staff has reported up to 165 engagements, with over a quarter of them in the Donbass around the fiercely contested town of Pokrovsk. According to the report, Russian troops carried out 73 air strikes against targets and civilian populations, using 124 guided aerial bombs. They also launched seven missiles. In addition, the invaders carried out more than 4700 attacks, including 179 attacks with multiple rocket launchers, and used over 1700 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian aircraft, in addition to missile and artillery units, carried out six strikes on areas hosting enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, according to the General Staff.

08:48 Ukrainian High Court Judge Killed in Russian Attack on Civilian VehicleA judge of the Supreme Court who was providing humanitarian aid to the residents of a village in the Charkiv region was killed in a drone strike on a civilian vehicle, according to the news site Ukrinform, citing the regional prosecutor's office. The day before, an enemy first-person-view drone struck the SUV that Judge Leonid Loboyko was traveling in on his way to the village to deliver aid. He died instantly. Three women also in the vehicle were injured. Ukraine is investigating for potential war crimes and murder.

07:40 Ukraine Reports Injuries Following Attacks on ZaporizhzhiaUkrainian authorities report significant harm to civilian structures in the southern industrial city of Zaporizhzhia following new massive Russian air strikes. At least seven individuals were injured, according to the head of the regional administration, Ivan Fedorov, in a Telegram post. There may still be individuals trapped under the debris. More than ten air strikes occurred, with several fires reported.

08:27 Russia Lays Claim to Downing 125 Ukrainian Drones RecentlyRussia boasts about having taken down 125 Ukrainian drones during the previous night, as per their defense ministry's statement. Their air defense systems were responsible for intercepting and destroying these drones. Several regional governors reported damages from these attacks, but fortunately, there were no casualties mentioned. According to the report, 67 drones were shot down over the Volgograd region in southern Russia, 17 each over Belgorod and Voronezh regions, and 18 over the Rostov region.

07:42 Ukraine Reports 1170 Russian Casualties in the Previous 24 HoursThe Ukrainian General Staff reports a staggering 1170 Russian losses within the past 24 hours. This comprises a substantial number of wounded and deceased Russian soldiers, totaling nearly 652,000. Alongside these losses, Ukraine claims to have destroyed nine Russian tanks, 62 artillery systems, and 38 armored vehicles. Their forces allegedly shot down 93 drones and one air defense system as well.

07:22 Military Analysts: Ukraine Attacks More Russian Ammunition DepotsMilitary analysts, posting on the X platform, claim that Ukrainian attack drones targeted a Russian ammunition depot in Kotluban throughout the night. Sources close to the scene report fires nearby the vast Russian munitions depot in the Volgograd Oblast. The NASA Fire Information System also detects fires at the depot's northern flank. Neither the Kremlin nor the Ukrainian General Staff have provided comments regarding this situation yet.

06:54 Klingbeil Encourages Continued Support for UkraineSPD leader Lars Klingbeil anticipates that the upcoming Ukraine summit with US President Joe Biden in Ramstein could serve as a symbol of unity in backing Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. "This meeting must once again emphasize the need for continuous support of Ukraine, including the US after the November election, until it's required," said Klingbeil. He also suggested exploring future peace conferences that would accommodate a wider range of perspectives for a peaceful future for the Ukrainians. Biden is scheduled to visit Germany on October 10, and on October 12, a conference of the 50 supporting nations will take place at the US airbase in Ramstein, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to attend as well.

05:42 Zelensky's Spokesperson on Weapon Approval: Russians Will Be the First to KnowZelensky's spokesperson, Serhiy Nykyforov, confirms that a conclusive decision hasn't been reached regarding the use of Western weapons within Russian territory. Nykyforov explains that the Ukrainian President has sought the input of Italy, France, the UK, and the US on this matter. Zelensky's spokesperson highlights the importance of keeping the Russians informed first, should the decision to infiltrate deeper into Russian territory be granted. This information will be shared with the Russians first, and then an official statement will follow.

04:45 Switzerland Endorses China's Peace Proposal, Ukraine DisappointedThe Swiss Foreign Ministry lends its support to China's attempts to bring an end to the Ukraine war. The ministry announced its changed stance on such initiatives in Bern. However, Kyiv expressed its disappointment with the Swiss decision. Ukraine is preparing for another peace conference in November. In June, many countries without Russia and China participated in an earlier meeting in Switzerland.

03:29 Lithuania Delivers Aid to Ukraine, Consisting of Ammo, Computers, and Logistics SuppliesLithuania plans to send a military aid package containing ammunition, computers, and logistics supplies to Ukraine. The supply is expected to arrive within this week, according to the Lithuanian government. Lithuania has already provided 155-mm ammunition, armored vehicles (M577 and M113), anti-drone systems, anti-tank weapons, remote control systems, and other equipment to Ukraine since the start of this year.

02:29 Tragedy Strikes Kharkiv Region: Three Killed, Six InjuredThree civilians were killed, and six were injured in a series of Russian airstrikes on Slatyne in the Kharkiv region, local authorities reported. The attack targeted both civilian infrastructure and essential facilities, resulting in harm during everyday activities on the streets. The Governor of Kharkiv Oblast, Oleh Syniehubov, expressed concern over Russia's continued aggression against hospitals.

01:29 North Korea Warns Against US Support to Ukraine: "Playing with Fire"North Korea, under accusations of supplying illicit weapons to Russia, calls the $8 billion US military aid to Ukraine a grave mistake and a dangerous game against nuclear superpower Russia. US President Joe Biden declared the new aid during the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington. This aid is intended to support Ukraine in self-defense and includes weapons with extended ranges to enhance their capacity to attack Russia from a safe distance.

The European Union has not yet commented on the alleged assault on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, despite being a significant global player in international affairs.

Given Norway's geopolitical location between Russia and the European Union, there have been calls for strengthening its border security, with discussions on erecting a fence along the Norway-Russia border being considered.

