Berlin - Demonstrators criticize universities' handling of the Gaza war

Several dozen people protested against the universities' handling of the Gaza war at a rally in Berlin on Wednesday afternoon. The event entitled "Decolonise Universities" took place in front of the University of the Arts (UDK). In the call to assemble, the group responsible described itself as a "cross-university solidarity community of Palestinian, Jewish allied students". According to the police, the event was registered by a single person. Around 100 people were on site.

"I gathered with other students in front of my university to stand up for the rights of the Palestinians and demand a ceasefire together with the other students," said one participant. Many participants wore Palestinian scarves. Several speeches were held. One poster made accusations of apartheid against Israeli policy.

One of the speakers shouted the slogan "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free", which may be banned depending on the context. The phrase means that there should be a free Palestine in an area from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea - where Israel is now located.

In an appeal published on the internet, the group accused universities of presenting a one-sided view of events in the Middle East. A "critical discourse" is not encouraged and "all dissenting opinions and voices are censored and distorted", according to the criticism. The "unconditional support of the Israeli government" was condemned. There was also talk of genocide in connection with the war in the Gaza Strip.

Against the backdrop of the Gaza war, repeated protests and rallies have recently taken place at Berlin universities. There have also been isolated accusations of anti-Semitism. Last week, there was a violent confrontation at Freie Universität during a lecture hall occupation.

Source: www.stern.de