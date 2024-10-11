Demonstrators breach airport premises

In the midst of intense riots on the Caribbean island of Martinique, demonstrators invaded the airports premises. As per a announcement on Facebook from Aéroport International Martinique Aimé Césaire, located in Fort-de-France, the airport is currently closed, with no departures or arrivals permitted at this time.

Multi-media platforms were flooded with clips displaying protesters storming the runway, attempting to breach the main terminal entrance, where an estimated 1000 passengers had sought refuge on Thursday evening. Law enforcement managed to safeguard the entrance and resist assaults from the approaching mob. Footage also documented officers employing tear gas against the protesters. As a consequence of these developments, three aircraft with approximately 1000 passengers aboard were rerouted to the nearby island of Guadeloupe, according to Martinique's prefecture. An additional 500 passengers scheduled to board these flights remained stranded at the international terminal.

The forceful takeover of the airport was allegedly sparked by online rumors suggesting that over 100 French law enforcement officers were to arrive by air, which were later found to be unsubstantiated information, the prefecture disclosed.

Since Monday night, the French territory of Martinique has been engulfed in fresh protests over escalating living expenses that have escalated into violence. Demonstrators set ablaze a police station, vehicles, and barriers on the streets, engaging in urban combat with law enforcement. Regrettably, at least one fatality was reported. As per official data, over a dozen officers sustained injuries during the week.

The protests against escalating living expenses in Martinique continued, resulting in the forceful takeover of the airport on Thursday evening. Despite online rumors, no French law enforcement officers were scheduled to arrive by air, yet protesters stormed the premises in an attempt to be heard.

As a response to the protests and the subsequent takeover of the airport, many flights were disrupted, with three aircraft rerouted to Guadeloupe and over 500 passengers stranded at the terminal.

Read also: