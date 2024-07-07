Demonstrators attack visitors to Barcelona with water pistols

Tourism is running at full speed and significantly boosting Spain's economy. However, a growing portion of the population is feeling the negative consequences through rising rents, environmental pollution, and water scarcity caused by the millions of visitors. In Barcelona, tourists have been experiencing the locals' anger.

The anger towards mass tourism in Spain is growing. According to official reports, around 2,800 people attended the second demonstration of this kind in Barcelona due to increasing housing and living costs. As reported by the newspaper "La Vanguardia," guests at popular restaurants for tourists were sprayed with water pistols.

In the past few weeks and months, similar demonstrations have taken place on Mallorca, the Canary Islands, and in Malaga. It's not just housing costs, but also environmental pollution, traffic jams, overcrowding, water shortages, and the overburdening of the healthcare sector and waste disposal by more and more visitors that are causing discontent among locals.

"Tourists go home. You are not welcome" was seen on placards in Barcelona. Or: "Reduction of tourism now!" Due to the increasing number of apartments being converted into vacation rentals, rents have risen by 68% in Barcelona over the past decade. Some long-term residents cannot afford these prices and are being pushed to the outskirts of the city, while young people are forced to continue living with their parents.

Spain has only recently pulled the emergency brake and announced a fight against the housing crisis. The rental of vacation homes should be completely abolished by the end of 2028, as permits will no longer be renewed. However, there is a risk of legal opposition from landlords. The increasing number of visitors is being blamed for many problems in Spain. Recently, thousands in Malaga protested against the growing number of foreign tourists and spoke of an "invasion."

By the end of May, 33.2 million foreign tourists had already been counted in the country with a population of nearly 48 million. Estimates suggest that there could be as many as 91 million tourists by the end of the year, injecting around 125 billion euros into the Spanish treasury. The tourism boom is currently providing Spain with significantly better economic data than, for example, Germany.

