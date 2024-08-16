- Demonstrations against the Borkum gas field outside Habeck's workplace.

Over a hundred environmental activists staged a protest outside the Federal Ministry of Economics in Berlin, opposing the proposed gas drilling around the North Sea island of Borkum. They waved a massive, crimson cloth banner, representing the line that should not be crossed. Luisa Neubauer, the head of Fridays for Future, led the protest to the ministry's doors.

Previously, the Green Party's co-leader, Ricarda Lang, had also voiced her concern against extracting natural gas from a seabed field near Borkum.

Lang stated to the German Press Agency in Berlin that these drillings would pose "a significant threat to our ecosystem." They went against Germany's climate objectives. "Thus, there should be no gas drilling around Borkum. We support the numerous individuals fighting for the preservation of our natural heritage and taking to the streets."

Climate advocates worry about the Wadden Sea

Lang explained that the drillings could upset the Wadden Sea's delicate equilibrium and jeopardize the entire region's livelihood. This could potentially lead to the loss of its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. "It would be reckless to disregard our environment's protection and abandon our climate goals in favor of fossil projects that only minimally contribute to our energy security."

The Lower Saxony state authority granted the Dutch energy company One-Dyas a permit for the controversial drillings on Wednesday, valid for eighteen years. These activities are planned to extend from the Netherlands into German territory near the Wadden Sea National Park. However, a treaty between Germany and the Netherlands is still required for gas extraction - one that the federal government would have to negotiate.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has decided not to finalize this agreement until legal challenges against the plans have been resolved. The Environmental Action Group announced further legal actions against the gas project.

