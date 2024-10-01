Demonstration halted at Wall Street and hypothesis regarding interest rate adjustments

Is the Fed going to decrease interest rates in November? This query has investors on edge, leading to cautious actions on Monday. The upcoming economic reports may offer fresh insights.

Over on Wall Street, the Dow Jones kept a steady pace at the start of the week. The US standard index remained essentially unchanged at 42,330.15 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq increased by 0.4 percent to 18,189.17 points, and the extensive S&P 500 also saw a 0.4 percent rise to 5,762.48 points.

According to Robert Conzo from Wealth Alliance, "The market took the weekend to digest and comprehend that a 0.5 percent reduction is essentially admitting to an issue." He suggested, "We should be scaling back rates more gradually." The 0.5 percent rise in interest rates by the US central bank, which had recently driven prices up, had been the cause of this.

Investors are now eagerly anticipating fresh economic data to determine if the Fed is planning another 0.5 percent interest rate cut in November. A lower-than-expected inflation rate had earlier stirred speculation among investors about additional rate cuts.

The emphasis will be on US employment data on Friday, as well as mid-week ADP's private sector payroll data. Hints about the Fed's rate trajectory may emerge as early as Monday evening from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who will speak at a financial conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Car stocks plummet

In the realm of individual stocks, US automakers Ford and General Motors each dropped by roughly 3 percent following Stellantis' withdrawal of its annual forecasts. The French-Italian automaker is grappling with stockpiled inventories in the US and waning global demand for cars. The withdrawn revenue targets caused Stellantis shares to fall by approximately 15 percent. Aston Martin, the British sports car manufacturer, also reduced its projections and cited disrupted supply chains among other reasons. Aston Martin shares plunged by around 25 percent. Automotive stocks were also among the greatest losers in the Dax.

On the other hand, a media report about negotiations with New York hedge fund Glenview bolstered CVS Health shares. The stock of the ailing US health insurer rose by around 2 percent. According to the Wall Street Journal, Glenview will meet with CVS's top management on Monday to discuss strategies for enhancing operations.

