Demonstration against breach of church asylum in Schwerin

In response to the massive police operation during a planned deportation from a church asylum in Schwerin, around 100 people demonstrated against the authorities' actions in the state capital on Saturday. Until now, asylum seekers in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern had been able to rely on the fact that they would be safe under the roof of the church in special emergency situations. Since Wednesday, however, this has been called into question. "It is shameful that this promise can no longer be kept in full," lamented Pastor Lars Schulz, who spoke on behalf of the North Church.

On Wednesday, a large police force had attempted to take two young Afghans into custody on behalf of the immigration authorities in Kiel, who were to be deported to Spain. The 18 and 22-year-old men had initially lived in Schleswig-Holstein, then found church asylum in Schwerin with their mother, father and two younger siblings. In order to prevent the deportation, the family barricaded themselves in the apartment of a church congregation, but the officials forced their way in. The planned deportation of the two men has since been suspended by the responsible authorities in Kiel. According to a church spokeswoman, the family, who had been assured of being taken in by the German side, were in acute danger in their Afghan homeland.

According to the church leadership, this was the first time that church asylum had been broken in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Demonstrators in Schwerin held placards demanding the right to stay for all and an end to deportations.

"It is a scandal that attempts were made to deport people from church asylum. As a safe haven, church asylum is the last hope for many families who are threatened with deportation," explained Hanna Berth from the Initiative Pro Bleiberecht MV, which had called for the action in front of the Ministry of the Interior. According to initiative member Fritzi Herbst, the protest was directed both against the decision of the Kiel immigration authorities to order the deportation and against the police entering the church building. "We are still waiting for a reaction from Interior Minister Christian Pegel. He must say that the police in the state will fully respect church asylum again in future," emphasized Herbst.

Steffi Pulz-Debler, member of the state parliament for the Left Party, demanded an explanation as to "why the church shelter was treated so creepily". She also used the protest action as an opportunity for a general criticism of the reforms to EU asylum law. "While the majority of people in this country are getting ready for the festive season and looking forward to some quiet time, hopefully with their families and loved ones, we are experiencing the virtual abolition of European asylum law, the criminalization of refugees and now also the breaking of church asylum - not a trace of a merciful Christmas season," Pulz-Debler stated. She called for a permanent halt to the deportation of the Afghan family.

