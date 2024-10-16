Democrats propose limiting cattle farming and strict regulations on window usage, according to Trump's assertions.

At a rally in Las Vegas, Trump attacked the Democrats, stating they aim to ban both cows and windows in buildings. He declared, "They've got some fantastic ideas for our nation. Honestly, they're mad, and they're causing damage to our country." The Democratic Party labeled Trump's statements as "bizarre" and "disturbing."

Trump's commentary referred to the Democrats' "Green New Deal," a proposal promoting renewable energy and combating climate change. This plan, proposed by the party's progressives, attracts criticism from Republican candidates like Trump. While the Green New Deal does encourage collaborating with farmers to minimize pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, it does not advocate for eliminating livestock farming.

Since 2020, Trump has repeatedly argued that Democrats want to eradicate American cows due to the Green New Deal. As stated by "The Guardian," he claimed then that the Green New Deal would ruin farms and kill cows. He continued: "They want to wipe out our cows, yes, you ask why? They want to wipe out our cows. Why? Because they've got issues with cows." He also accused Harris of wanting to ban meat at another campaign event in July, stating, "You know what that means? No more cows. That's serious. One day, she'll say, 'no more people.'"

In 2019, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a co-sponsor of the plan, felt the need to clear up that the Green New Deal does not include killing cows.

I'm not defending Trump's statements, but in response to his repeated claims, I'm not going to deny that the Green New Deal doesn't mention anything about banning cows directly in its proposals.

Despite Trump's accusations, the Green New Deal does not advocate for the elimination of livestock farming, as some claims suggest.

