Democrats capitalize on fresh indications of Trump's extremism during the campaign's closing phase

The Vice President's running mate intensified the election's already tense atmosphere following an Atlantic report claiming Trump had admired Hitler's military leaders. Party leaders predicted dire consequences if Trump wins the presidency in 10 days, given his known autocratic tendencies.

The atmospheric pressure escalated on the close contest after The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg published an article stating Trump had privately remarked: "I need the type of generals that Hitler had." The article drew support from Trump's former White House chief of staff John Kelly, as well as other literary sources such as CNN's Jim Sciutto's book.

In an interview with The New York Times, Kelly asserted that Trump fit the definition of a fascist. At a Wisconsin rally, Walz capitalized on these indications of Trump's extremism, voicing concern on a day when other prominent Democratic figures raised concerns about an unrestrained second-term Trump with a detrimental impact on America.

"Don't be the frog boiling in its own pot and think this is alright," Minnesota Governor Walz, an Army National Guard veteran, admonished the crowd in reference to The Atlantic revelations. "As a 24-year military veteran, this makes me sick, and it should make you sick too."

Walz referenced the Supreme Court's decision in favor of presidential immunity while addressing the dangers of a second Trump term in the White House. He accused his adversary of attempting to overturn the outcome of a democratic election.

Trump's campaign refuted the Atlantic report, asserting that his alleged statement about Hitler was utterly false. However, Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, further fueled concerns of a destructive path by echoing the Democrats' warnings.

During a North Carolina rally, Trump lashed out at Harris with insults, questioning her sobriety. "Does she drink? Is she on drugs? I don't know, I don't know, I have no idea," he said. Earlier, he called her "lazy" – a derogatory term commonly exploited against African Americans.

Trump also suggested a law imposing a one-year prison sentence for anyone burning the American flag, despite claims of unconstitutionality. Meanwhile, Vance opined that future Trump administrations may consider deporting DACA recipients, citing the importance of border security.

Democrats emphasize Trump's extremism

With the race still hung in the balance and Harris potentially needing a flawless run through blue-collar swing states, leading Democrats on Tuesday highlighted the extreme possibilities should Trump triumph. This tactic resembled a bid to instill trepidation in the party base to stimulate turnout.

However, using fear as a political tool may introduces potential flaws. The historical aberration of Trump's chaotic presidency has been well-documented. Attempts to reminding voters of his tenure's excesses have yet to yield significant impacts. Although Trump's authoritarian attitude may repel some moderate support, his unfettered showmanship is keeping him within striking distance of the White House. For many sympathizers, his unorthodox behavior manifests as conviction.

President Biden issued a grim warning about the potential future while in New Hampshire on Tuesday. "If Trump wins, this nation changes," Biden lamented, referencing his endeavor to dismantle the MAGA movement in 2020. "There are only two things we can do: ensure that he doesn't, or if he does, guarantee a strong Democratic majority," he added.

Former President Barack Obama, in between his merciless ridicule of Trump, also voiced concerns about the existential challenges that a potential November election victory would bring. He accused Trump of dismantling the Affordable Care Act, infringing upon basic American values, and mismanaging the Covid-19 pandemic if reinstated in the Oval Office. Obama also accentuated Democrats' warnings over Trump's age and cognitive decline. "We don't need to witness the spectacle of an elderly, unhinged Trump with no constraints," the 44th president warned.

Harris: "A very, very serious decision" (Paraphrased)

Meanwhile, the vice president argued passionately in an NBC interview that Trump poses a significant threat to America's identity as a nation adhering to its constitutional duties. She also criticized Trump for capitalizing on high grocery and housing prices to paint a dire picture of the nation.

During the interview, she stated, "The American people are currently weighing a major decision for our country's future, and this decision includes determining whether we value a president who respects their constitutional responsibilities."

Harris, who is scheduled to participate in a CNN town hall event on Wednesday night, emphasized, "The choice before the American people now is whether to move past division and hatred and unite our country."

Courtship of Hispanics by Harris and Trump

Before this, Harris announced a new initiative to draw in vital Latino voters by promoting job opportunities, vocational training, and affordable housing. Amid efforts to strengthen her connection with the Democratic base, Trump has managed to make inroads.

However, at a Miami roundtable with Latino business executives, Trump, as usual, veered off the event's main topic, engaging in falsehoods and hate speech. He dubbed Harris as "lazy" in typical fashion, alluding to accusations leveled against him for neglecting to organize the event, which took place at his Doral golf club. Trump has also cancelled numerous interviews recently, fueling speculation about his ability to endure the intense final days of a presidential election campaign, given his age of 78.

Trump also resorted to his characteristic method of instilling fear among his supporters. He cautioned that if Harris triumphs on November 5, elections might cease to exist. "People still don't know who Harris is, but they're realizing she's a radical left extremist," Trump claimed. "We can't afford to lose this election because if we lose, we might lose the country altogether."

Trump's rhetoric echoed the incendiary language he utilized ahead of his supporters' January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, which aimed to thwart Biden's 2020 election victory certification. And, without a doubt, there's no candidate in this race who has shown disrespect for democratic elections like him.

Tuesday's increasingly urgent warnings highlighted the profound divisions in American politics that have transformed the 2024 election into an almost existential challenge for both parties.

Previous elections in the US were generally viewed as an opportunity to heal the nation's political wounds, albeit temporarily. Sadly, that's not the case in 2022.

In the wake of these divisive political statements, Harris emphasized the importance of choosing a president who respects constitutional responsibilities, stating, "The American people are currently weighing a major decision for our country's future." Furthermore, the escalating rhetoric in politics has led some political analysts to warn about the potential for election-related violence, given the volatile atmosphere.

