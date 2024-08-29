- Democratic Contender Harris Ponders Over potential Republican Cabinet Memberships

Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, in her initial TV broadcast since being elected, shared that if successful, she'd consider integrating a Republican into her cabinet. She expressed, "Got 68 days until the election, no rushing the horse before the carriage." During the interview, she emphasized the importance of diverse viewpoints and experiences in major decision-making, stating, "Think it'd be advantageous for the American public to have a Republican in my cabinet."

Campaign in a Competitive State

The full interview with CNN will air on Thursday night (local time/ European night transition to Friday at 3:00 AM CEST). CNN has already dispensed selected snippets from the discussion with CNN journalist Dana Bash. In one such clip, Harris also confirmed that her political ideals have remained consistent. The joint interview with Harris's running mate, Tim Walz, took place in Savannah, Georgia. Harris is presently engaged in promoting her campaign in the state.

Pivotal State

Georgia is classified as a swing state, a crucial factor in the November 5 presidential election. The majority of the 50 states stand firmly with the Republicans or Democrats, whereas a few remain contentious. Intense fights are predicted in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, apart from Georgia.

September TV Debate

Recently, Republican nominee Trump has repeatedly condemned Harris's absence in formal interviews within her new role. In actuality, the Democrat's representative has only made appearances at orchestrated campaign events in managed environments lately. In the imminent weeks, Harris will need to demonstrate her competence in situations where she isn't entirely under the control of her campaign team. This includes a planned TV debate against Trump on the night of September 11 in Germany.

During the interview, Harris discussed the importance of including a Republican in her potential cabinet, stating, "Think it'd be advantageous for the American public to have a Republican in my cabinet," if she were to win the US election campaign. Additionally, as Georgia is a swing state in the upcoming November 5 presidential election, Harris is actively promoting her campaign in the area to gain support and potentially sway the election results.

Read also: