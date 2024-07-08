Bundesliga - Demirovic and Uduokhai take part in Augsburg's start to training

With the signed Ermedin Demirovic (26) and Felix Uduokhai (26), FC Augsburg has begun its preparation for its 14th Bundesliga season. Striker and captain Demirovic is reportedly set to stand his ground against a transfer to VfB Stuttgart. Defender Uduokhai is rumored to be considering an early departure to Besiktas Istanbul in Turkey.

At the start of training on Monday, coach Jess Thorup was missing the Croatian striker Dion Beljo (22), who is set to be loaned to Rapid Wien. Offensive player Ruben Vargas (25) was also absent. The national player was recently eliminated with Switzerland in the EM quarterfinals against England and will join the team later.

The Augsburg team starts the 62nd Bundesliga season in the penultimate week of August with a home game against Werder Bremen. Beforehand, however, there are high-profile tests against Premier League newcomer Leicester City on August 3 and the nine-time French champions Olympique Marseille on August 10.

