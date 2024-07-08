Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsBavariaTraining startVfB StuttgartGermanyAugsburgFC AugsburgSoccerBundesligaBundesliga season

Demirovic and Uduokhai take part in Augsburg's start to training

FC Augsburg get started. Demirovic and Uduokhai are also present at the start of training. However, they are regarded as imminent departures. A Croatian striker is already missing.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
How often do you see Ermedin Demirovic at FC Augsburg?
How often do you see Ermedin Demirovic at FC Augsburg?

Bundesliga - Demirovic and Uduokhai take part in Augsburg's start to training

With the signed Ermedin Demirovic (26) and Felix Uduokhai (26), FC Augsburg has begun its preparation for its 14th Bundesliga season. Striker and captain Demirovic is reportedly set to stand his ground against a transfer to VfB Stuttgart. Defender Uduokhai is rumored to be considering an early departure to Besiktas Istanbul in Turkey.

At the start of training on Monday, coach Jess Thorup was missing the Croatian striker Dion Beljo (22), who is set to be loaned to Rapid Wien. Offensive player Ruben Vargas (25) was also absent. The national player was recently eliminated with Switzerland in the EM quarterfinals against England and will join the team later.

The Augsburg team starts the 62nd Bundesliga season in the penultimate week of August with a home game against Werder Bremen. Beforehand, however, there are high-profile tests against Premier League newcomer Leicester City on August 3 and the nine-time French champions Olympique Marseille on August 10.

  1. Despite interest from VfB Stuttgart, Bavarian striker Ermedin Demirovic is determined to stay with FC Augsburg for the upcoming Bundesliga season.
  2. During their Bundesliga season preparation, FC Augsburg faced a potential departure of defender Felix Uduokhai, who is reportedly considering an early move to Besiktas Istanbul in Turkey.
  3. In preparation for the upcoming Bundesliga season, VfB Stuttgart may be focusing on acquiring FC Augsburg's striker Demirovic, as the German side enters its 14th season in the top-tier league.
  4. Following a successful EM quarterfinals elimination with Switzerland, offensive player Ruben Vargas of FC Augsburg will join the team later in the Bundesliga season, allowing the side to showcase their full squad against opponents like Werder Bremen, Leicester City, and Olympique Marseille.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public