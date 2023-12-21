Fraud - Dementia patient defrauded of 200,000 euros: Defendant

A geriatric nurse and her family are alleged to have defrauded a man suffering from dementia of around 200,000 euros. The Berlin Public Prosecutor General's Office has now brought charges against four of the accused, according to a statement on Thursday. The charges relate to a total of 171 acts of particularly serious computer fraud.

The 46-year-old was responsible for caring for the wife of the man with dementia until his death in December 2021. As a result, the geriatric nurse had an "intensive and trusting relationship" with the 79-year-old. Together with her son, her daughter and her husband, the accused allegedly succeeded in withdrawing and debiting money from the pensioner's various accounts on several occasions. The family used the money for vacation trips, among other things.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the main accused has been in custody since May 2023 due to the allegations. She now faces a prison sentence of at least four years.

