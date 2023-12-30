Senator for Economic Affairs - Demand more cooperation from recipients of citizen's allowance

Berlin's Senator for Economic Affairs Franziska Giffey wants to make the unemployed more accountable. "We have to make sure that people who can work get out of the social system," the SPD state chairwoman told the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper (Saturday). "To achieve this, we need to demand more obligations to cooperate again, the principle of 'not just providing, but enabling' must be more effective," emphasized Giffey. In her view, the plans of Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) to strengthen the obligations to cooperate of those recipients of citizen's allowance who deliberately refuse to enter the labor market are correct.

"Citizen's income is about the minimum subsistence level, we have to comply with that and I think that's right," emphasized Giffey. "However, I think there is far too much discussion about the amount and whether it is justified or not." Instead, the focus should be on how people can get out of this situation.

There are 190,000 people in Berlin who are not working. At the same time, staff are needed in all areas. At least some of the unemployed must be able to find a properly paid job.

"The actually good idea of the citizen's income does not work well everywhere in practice," said Giffey. "We need to address this clearly and also address the dissatisfaction that exists among the population." Above all, it is also a task that the SPD must take on.

Interview Berliner Morgenpost

