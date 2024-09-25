Demand for resignation, expressed respectfully, and a hint of remorse.

Political responses to the Greens' leadership departure span a wide spectrum. The opposition is pushing for fresh elections and the departure of Habeck and Baerbock. On the other hand, the party itself sees possibilities, while coalition partners express appreciation and recognize their roles, with only one expressing regret.

Following the Greens' recent electoral losses, co-chairs Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour announced the resignation of their party's executive board in November 2022. Nouripour asserted the need for a "fresh start."

According to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, this revival won't impact the traffic light coalition. Scholz had collaborated closely and reliably with Lang and Nouripour, assures government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. Regrettably, Scholz acknowledges, this move is a part of democratic procedures, having no impact on the coalition.

On the flip side, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock criticized her own party. "As individuals bearing responsibility for the Greens and this nation, we must ask ourselves what we can and must do differently," said Baerbock. "It's about earning back the trust of the people in politics, trusting that politics serves the people and their concerns." Baerbock regarded the action taken by the chairs as "remarkable" and "not a foregone conclusion."

Environment Minister Steffi Lemke shares the belief that the resignation symbolizes change. "It's a clear signal: The Greens have comprehended. Our country is in flux, and we are reacting accordingly," Lemke stated.

The Green chairpersons are respected by Scholz and Finance Minister Christian Lindner too. Lindner commended the cooperation's fairness: "It was always fair on a human level." However, being curious about the new direction under new leadership, Lindner emphasized: "We look forward to seeing if a new path emerges in the leadership shuffle and what effect it will have on the government." Time is of the essence in Germany, as the coalition must focus on substance rather than politics.

Union and BSW call for additional resignations

However, the CDU goes on the offensive. Next in line, the Union calls for Habeck and Baerbock's resignations as well. Parliamentary business manager of the Union faction, Torsten Frei, told the "Rheinische Post" that the exit of Lang is "difficult" for the two representatives symbolizing wrongheaded economic and migration policies—Baerbock and Habeck.

According to Frei, it's natural that the leading Green ministers' resignations will come next. CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann asserted that the country cannot endure another year with the traffic light coalition. He insists that new elections are inevitable: "I remain steadfast in my position: There is no other alternative."

Bavarian Minister President Markus Söder labels the Green party's large-scale resignation "nothing more than a scapegoat." Söder believes that the Green's decision to step down in mass in November suggests that the coalition is falling apart. He assigns responsibility for Germany's slumping acceptance not to the party leadership's mistakes but to the government's actions. Habeck ostensibly is responsible for Germany's economic descent, argues Söder, and incentives fail as a solution, citing Intel as an example. Söder contends that Habeck's departure is "long overdue, and so is the need for new elections for the traffic light coalition."

BSW Chairwoman Sahra Wagenknecht demands federal elections, asserting, "Lang and Nouripour deserve respect for their political accountability. Sadly, we often encounter a culture of political irresponsibility and office-clinging, regardless of poor performance, not just in the Greens but in the other two coalition parties." She hopes that the move by Lang and Nouripour will inspire the Green federal ministers to oversee shortcomings in governance and usher in the necessary new elections.

Optimism from within

The Green state associations support the resignation announcement from the federal leadership. Former Green state chairwoman and current Hamburg's Second Mayor, Katharina Fegebank, wrote on the X platform, "A lot of respect for your decision and clear communication."

The associations also endorse the personnel decision, seeing it as the right step, and a means to start anew, overcoming the party's recent crisis. "We will regroup at our federal party conference in November and then start the race for the federal election with renewed vigor," said Bavaria's Green state chairwoman, Gisela Sengl. The resignation also demonstrates accountability for the election defeats in Brandenburg, Saxony, and Thuringia, stated Saxony-Anhalt's Green state chairwoman, Madeleine Linke.

In response to the Union and BSW's calls for additional resignations, including Habeck and Baerbock, Torsten Frei, the Parliamentary Business Manager of the Union faction, stated, "The exit of Lang is 'difficult' for Baerbock and Habeck, symbolizing wrongheaded economic and migration policies."

