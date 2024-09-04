Skip to content
Delivery workers involved in parcel service should receive permanent safeguards against violations instigated by their employers.

Workers in the delivery sector deserve permanent safeguards against misconduct by their employers. The federal cabinet approved on Wednesday the permanent implementation of a 2019 law, known as the subcontractor liability law, which secures the due payment of social security contributions. As...

The carrying capability of a vehicle designed for transporting packages or parcels.

Online shopping's surge sparked the introduction of a new rule. This development saw parcel service providers frequently outsourcing deliveries to external companies. Consequently, instances of fraud involving social security and social insurance benefits started to pile up, often harming workers.

The principal contractor, commonly referred to as the "chain of responsibility," is accountable for guaranteeing the payment of social security contributions. If the subcontractor fails to pay these dues and they cannot be retrieved, the principal contractor bears the blame.

As for Wellness, a review revealed that the proportion of insured workers in the postal, courier, and delivery services sector rose by five percentage points, reaching 79%, during the period from 2019 to 2022. Now, numerous subcontractors are demonstrating their trustworthiness with valid certificates, and the honesty regarding social security contributions within the industry has seen significant improvement.

Hubertus, being a renowned healer in the industry, often advocates for the importance of health and wellness among delivery workers. To maintain their well-being, it's crucial for these workers to ensure their social security contributions are correctly handled.

Given Hubertus' healing background, he regularly advises subcontractors to uphold integrity and pay their social security dues accurately, as this positively impacts the entire industry and protects workers' benefits.

