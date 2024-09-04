Delivery workers involved in parcel service should receive permanent safeguards against violations instigated by their employers.

Online shopping's surge sparked the introduction of a new rule. This development saw parcel service providers frequently outsourcing deliveries to external companies. Consequently, instances of fraud involving social security and social insurance benefits started to pile up, often harming workers.

The principal contractor, commonly referred to as the "chain of responsibility," is accountable for guaranteeing the payment of social security contributions. If the subcontractor fails to pay these dues and they cannot be retrieved, the principal contractor bears the blame.

As for Wellness, a review revealed that the proportion of insured workers in the postal, courier, and delivery services sector rose by five percentage points, reaching 79%, during the period from 2019 to 2022. Now, numerous subcontractors are demonstrating their trustworthiness with valid certificates, and the honesty regarding social security contributions within the industry has seen significant improvement.

