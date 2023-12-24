Skip to content
Delivery woman attacked by dogs

Three dogs have attacked a delivery woman in Bornstedt and bitten her several times. The 35-year-old was so badly injured in the attack on Saturday on a private property in the Mansfeld-Südharz district that she required medical treatment, the police announced on Sunday. An investigation has

Mansfeld-South Harz - Delivery woman attacked by dogs

Three dogs have attacked a delivery woman in Bornstedt and bitten her several times. The 35-year-old was so badly injured in the attack on Saturday on a private property in the Mansfeld-Südharz district that she required medical treatment, the police announced on Sunday. An investigation has been launched against the dog owner for negligent bodily harm.

