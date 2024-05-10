Delivering aid to Gaza faces challenges following completion of pier construction in the US.

The pier and jetty, nicknamed Joint Logistics Over the Shore or JLOTS, intend to assist the US, its allies, and relief organizations in delivering aid to Gaza through the sea from Cyprus. However, it had to be relocated to the Port of Ashdod last week due to rough seas, and it's still not operational.

Even when JLOTS is functional, the aid delivery may be impacted significantly by the weather and sea conditions.

The pier can only function safely when the waves are below 3 feet and wind speeds are below approximately 15 mph, according to a 2006 Naval War College study on the system's limitations. Predictions from Israel's Marine Data Center display waves typically approaching or surpassing the 3-foot limit in the region.

"The JLOTS operations, which must consider both safety and throughput requirements, often need to wait for favorable weather and sea state conditions," as stated in the study.

A defense official confirmed to CNN that these limitations are accurate.

"The bottom line - heavy seas do influence the JLOTS mission execution," they said. When winds or waves are stronger, loading and unloading the pier becomes risky.

Additionally, Israel's actions in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, could affect the JLOTS pier and causeway operations, US officials mentioned. A possible Israeli offensive there could raise further security concerns and influence the timing of when the pier and jetty are positioned in the eastern Mediterranean. The expected aid landing spot in Gaza has been hit by mortar and rocket fire several times in recent weeks, as per CNN's reports.

The US is still targeting to deploy the system and initiate the aid operation "in the coming days," a Pentagon spokesperson told CNN. In the meantime, a large barge called the M/V Sagamore has begun transferring aid supplies from Cyprus to a different ship, the M/V Roy P. Benavidez, which has been in the eastern Mediterranean since last month, supporting the maritime corridor effort.

Making arrangements for moving the aid to the coast

The US is still working out the details on who will transport the humanitarian aid from the pier to the Gaza shore.

The UK initially proposed to provide workers to drive the aid trucks from the American-built causeway in the Mediterranean to the Gaza beach, to be picked up by UN personnel monitored by the World Food Programme, the officials said. However, the British subsequently pulled back this offer due to concerns about security.

The US has decided against deploying its soldiers to transport the aid due to the Joe Biden administration's unwillingness to bring US personnel close to Gaza.

"The UK does not currently have plans to deploy Armed Forces personnel onto Gazan soil as part of this initiative," a UK government spokesperson stated. "But we are working closely with the US, Cyprus, and other allies to ensure aid can be delivered promptly through the pier once it's fully installed."

A diplomatic source familiar with the talks confirmed that Britain had even considered driving the aid down the causeway to the pier as part of "a range of contingency plans". However, there are currently no planned UK involvement in this way.

"The most plausible scenario is currently an undecided third party," the source added.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder informed reporters on Thursday that "non-US civilian contractors will be operating vehicles on the causeway to the beach."

One suggestion being debated is for Israeli contractors to deliver the aid, the officials and another source familiar with the matter disclosed. However, this could adjust, and it hasn't yet, despite the Pentagon predicting that the pier will be ready in the next few days.

IDF has committed to providing a wide-reaching security sphere around the pier system and the aid operation. This has raised concerns from several humanitarian organizations and UN officials, given the IDF's history of targeting aid convoys and the presumption that they are working under IDF control, as reported by CNN. Nevertheless, the plan is for the IDF to stay at a distance from the pier and the aid operation, officials told CNN.

Source: edition.cnn.com