Delighted to hold the title of your grandson, I am, alongside renowned "Tater" star, Martin Brambach.

Wow, big news for actor Martin Brambach! The Dresden "Tatort" star has officially become a grandpa, as he revealed to the "Bild" newspaper. "Yep, I'm now a granddad!" He shared. With this new role in his life, Brambach, who's 56, is looking to slow down a bit professionally. "I'd like to take it easier in the second half of the year to spend more time with my family," he stated. Brambach lives with his actress wife, Christine Sommer, and they have two daughters together, as well as a son. He also has a son from a previous relationship.

But don't worry - "Tatort" fans, you're in luck! Since 2016, Brambach has been playing the quirky head of the homicide department, Peter Michael Schnabel, in the Dresden "Tatort" team and there's no sign of that changing any time soon: "I hope we can keep entertaining you with our Dresden 'Tatort' for a few more years!" With plenty of exciting stories still to tell in his city, Brambach is far from thinking about retirement, even with a pension notice on the horizon: "As a freelancer with multiple employers, the pension notice isn't always too generous for many actors in the end."

He's seen many in artistic professions needing to pick up extra work to boost their pension. Like him, it's necessary: "If I work three days on a film, I'm only employed and insured for those days. So I need to make sure I save something for my pension if possible." With a family of five and a grandchild, Brambach has his hands full financially, but he's up for the challenge. "Of course, I want to be able to support them financially if needed."

Brambach's acting career has taken him to the heart of Dresden, where he plays the head of the homicide department in the popular "Tatort" series. Despite being German's longest-running crime series, broadcast in Germany since 1970, this vibrant production continues to thrive.

