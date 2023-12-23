Minister of Transport - Delays in railroad line renovation: Madsen annoyed

Schleswig-Holstein's Transport Minister Claus Ruhe Madsen is annoyed by Deutsche Bahn's announcement that it will postpone the general line renovation of the railroad line between Berlin and Hamburg. "For me, this raises doubts as to whether the concept makes sense," the CDU politician told the German Press Agency. DB had informed his ministry that the previous plans could not be implemented.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the rail company had originally planned to renovate the high-capacity corridor between June and December 2025. Now the route is to be renewed between August 2025 and April 2026. "This will have a significant impact on commuters between Lübeck and Hamburg for nine months, as well as on the port of Lübeck," Madsen continued.

There are also numerous unresolved issues: "The issue of accessibility to the ports in Lübeck and Hamburg has already caused irritation among some customers," the minister emphasized. "And without the creation of suitable detour routes, the general refurbishment that is undoubtedly necessary will do more harm than good to the rail sector in Germany."

Among other things, Madsen doubted that Deutsche Bahn would be able to establish a high-quality rail replacement service. Nor had it yet been decided how the replacement service would be financed.

Together with his colleagues in northern Germany, the minister had previously urged the federal government that the upgrading of the so-called high-performance corridors should not lead to the rest of the equally dilapidated network in Germany being neglected. In particular, the central network in Schleswig-Holstein, with its route between Kiel and Hamburg, should undergo high-performance maintenance as soon as possible.

