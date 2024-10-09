The scheduled gathering in Ramstein to back Ukraine has been put on hold. This was announced by the US Army. After President Biden of the United States called off his trip due to an incoming storm, President Duda of Poland also cancelled his participation. Advocates for Ukraine are anticipated to convene at a later time.

Originally set for Saturday, the Ramstein gathering aimed at supporting Ukraine, asarranged by US President Biden, has been tabled. This was confirmed by the US Army. Earlier, an adviser to Duda, Mieszko Pawlak, communicated to Reuters: "President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, will not attend the Ukraine summit in Ramstein as it will not proceed as scheduled, following President Biden's decision to withdraw." He clarified: "The meeting has been delayed (...), however, at present, we possess no intel about the new date."

President Biden was slated to jet to the US military base in Ramstein during his visit to Germany on Saturday, to engage with numerous high-ranking political figures. Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was initially scheduled to attend Ramstein. Subsequently, President Biden cancelled his trip to Germany, attributing it to the recent severe weather conditions engulfing the US. Hurricane "Milton" is directed towards Florida, with weather experts forecasting the most catastrophic storm ever to hit the state.

Stefan Mair, director of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), sees the delay as no indicator for an adjustment in Ukraine policy. "It was obvious that Biden needed to convey the message that he is prioritizing domestic politics - so close to the elections," Mair informed Reuters. "I do not interpret this as a depreciation of Ukraine's significance. No new message was anticipated in Ramstein, but rather a reiteration of Ukraine's continued support. However, this commitment remains in place regardless."

Despite the postponement of the Ramstein gathering, the United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine. This was reiterated by the US Army, who confirmed the delay of the event originally scheduled in the United States of America. Despite President Biden's cancellation of his trip due to an incoming hurricane, the United States continues to stand by Ukraine, maintaining its unwavering commitment to their cause.

