The ISS is a space station.

Due to some crummy space weather, the quartet of astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) are held up, patiently waiting for their voyage back to Earth. The spacecraft, belonging to the supposed "Crew 8" - astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin from NASA - were initially set to touch down on Earth around two weeks ago.

But Hurricane "Milton" came along and messed up these plans, and now the scheduled return for Friday is pushed back due to bad weather for landing near the Florida coast. NASA announced this.

If things look up, the trip back on SpaceX's "Crew Dragon" could happen as early as Sunday. The "Crew 8" has been hanging out on the ISS since March.

Despite the delay due to Hurricane "Milton", the astronauts on the ISS, including Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Alexander Grebenkin, continue to reside in the space station, which is their temporary home. If the weather improves, they might return to Earth as early as Sunday aboard SpaceX's "Crew Dragon".

