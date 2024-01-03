Ice hockey - DEG center Phil Varone out with cruciate ligament rupture

Düsseldorfer EG will have to do without Phil Varone for the rest of the season in the German Ice Hockey League. The Canadian suffered a cruciate and medial ligament tear during the game in Berlin on Tuesday. The club made the announcement on Wednesday. "This injury hits us very hard and it's hard to believe the bad luck we've had with injuries for some time now. As the center of our recently outstanding first line, Phil will be sorely missed in the final stretch of the season," said DEG sports director Niki Mondt.

Source: www.stern.de