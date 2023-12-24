Skip to content
Deflagration due to burning fan heater

A deflagration has occurred in a detached house in the Bergstrasse district. The police announced on Sunday that, according to initial findings, the cause was a fan heater that had caught fire in the bathroom. Two residents aged 71 and 76, who were in the building in Grasellenbach in southern

Mountain road - Deflagration due to burning fan heater

A deflagration has occurred in a detached house in the Bergstrasse district. The police announced on Sunday that, according to initial findings, the cause was a fan heater that had caught fire in the bathroom. Two residents aged 71 and 76, who were in the building in Grasellenbach in southern Hesse at the time, were not injured. According to the information provided, parts of the bathroom were destroyed. No estimate of the extent of the damage is yet available. The residents were temporarily accommodated in a guesthouse.

