Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe Kremlin

Defiant Courtroom Protester Sustains Self-Inflicted Injury

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read

Defiant Courtroom Protester Sustains Self-Inflicted Injury

In protest against her court-imposed fine, a Russian opposition figure deliberately harmed herself inside the courtroom. According to reports from women's rights organization Soft Force on the Telegram messaging service, activist Olga Suworowa is said to have wounded herself.

A video shared by the group shows Suworowa holding up her bleeding left arm and asserting, "This is my form of protest against this punishment. I have the right to protest." The court had previously fined her 125,000 rubles (approximately 1,200 euros) for supposedly falsely accusing a policeman.

Legal aid group Pervy Otdel also confirmed Suworowa's self-harming act and shared a video of the incident in the courtroom. As per Soft Force, the activist was injured by a policeman in October 2023. She was apprehended at Krasnoyarsk Airport in December 2023 under accusations of fabricating reports about a serious crime. The organization also revealed that she was admitted to a psychiatric clinic for a 30-day examination.

Soft Force was established in 2022, just before Russia's offensive in Ukraine. Its members include activist Julia Galjamina and politician Ekaterina Dunzova, who unsuccessfully attempted to challenge Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in the March presidential election.

Last year, Russian authorities labeled Soft Force as a "foreign agent." Since the onset of Russia's offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, Russian authorities have intensified their crackdown on opposition figures and activists critical of the Kremlin.

Olga Suworowa, the activist from Soft Force, chose to protest her court-imposed fine inside The Kremlin's courtroom by deliberately harming herself. In a video shared by Soft Force, Suworowa was seen expressing her protest inside the courtroom of The Kremlin.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest