- Defender Mats Hummels inks deal with AS Roma

"Greetings Rome supporters, it's me, the newcomer. I can't wait to strut my stuff for this team in front of you all, and I'll be seeing you at the pitch," stated Hummels in a clip shared by the team. The defender has already hit the training ground with his new squad and was spotted in snaps alongside ex-Leipzig player Angelino. Roma hasn't disclosed the expiration date of the contract, but transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano suggests a duration of one year. Hummels will sport the number 15 jersey.

Hummels' contract with Dortmund came to an end last season, leading to widespread curiosity about his plans. Apart from Real Sociedad San Sebastián from Spain, Brighton & Hove Albion from England, and FC Bologna, there were also whispers of a move to Mallorca. Media reports also suggested interest from American teams. Hummels had earlier shown amusement at the torrent of rumors.

Foreign Territory for Mats Hummels

The native of Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, is venturing abroad for the first time in his career. So far, the seasoned Bundesliga star has only represented Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Prominent German icons like national player Antonio Rüdiger and DFB sports director Rudi Völler have already donned the AS Roma jersey. According to club records, Hummels is the seventh German to wear the club's emblem.

Hummels honed his craft in the Bayern youth program and made his professional debut in 2007. He then moved to Dortmund on loan in January 2008. In the summer of 2009, Dortmund acquired him permanently, leading to championship titles in 2011 and 2012. In 2016, the renowned national player rejoined Bayern as a world champion. Alongside the record champions, Hummels went on to secure three more championships. In the summer of 2019, he returned to the Ruhr area yet again and won the DFB Cup with Dortmund in 2021.

In total, the defender has logged 442 Bundesliga appearances (33 goals) and 90 Champions League outings (5 goals). His last of 78 international appearances was in November 2021, a 0-2 setback in Austria. Despite impressive performances toward the end of the season, the head coach Julian Nagelsmann did not select him for the upcoming European Championship at home.

