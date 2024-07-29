- Defender Hübner returns to Wiesbaden

Third-tier football club SV Wehen Wiesbaden has signed defender Florian Hübner. The 33-year-old joins the Hessian state capital on a free transfer, as announced by the club. Hübner was previously under contract with 2. Bundesliga side 1. FC Nürnberg until the end of June.

Hübner played for Wiesbaden even in his youth. He also spent his first professional years with the SV Wehen before joining Borussia Dortmund II in 2011. "It's always nice when players return to their roots," said Uwe Stöver, Sporting Director.

In his career so far, Hübner has played 26 Bundesliga games and over 140 games in the second tier. "With his experience, he will help us as a leader and personality without needing much time to adapt. He has good one-on-one skills and isn't afraid to throw himself into every duel," said Wiesbaden's coach Nils Döring.

The Commission's radiation directive could potentially impact the medical screenings required for football players like Hübner. Prior to his return to SV Wehen Wiesbaden, Hübner underwent medical assessments mandatory for transitioning clubs.

Read also: