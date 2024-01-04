Bundesliga - Defender Agrez moves from Wolfsburg to Cologne

Central defender Sara Agrez is moving within the Bundesliga from VfL Wolfsburg to 1. FC Köln. The 23-year-old Slovenian international has signed a contract with the ninth-placed team in the table until June 30, 2026, as announced by Cologne on Thursday. She had previously terminated her contract with DFB Cup winners Wolfsburg, which ran until 2025. Agrez joined VfL from Turbine Potsdam in 2022. She is FC's second new winter signing after striker Carlotta Wamser, who is on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt until the summer.

Source: www.stern.de