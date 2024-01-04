Bundesliga - Defender Agrez moves from Wolfsburg to Cologne
Central defender Sara Agrez is moving within the Bundesliga from VfL Wolfsburg to 1. FC Köln. The 23-year-old Slovenian international has signed a contract with the ninth-placed team in the table until June 30, 2026, as announced by Cologne on Thursday. She had previously terminated her contract with DFB Cup winners Wolfsburg, which ran until 2025. Agrez joined VfL from Turbine Potsdam in 2022. She is FC's second new winter signing after striker Carlotta Wamser, who is on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt until the summer.
Announcement 1. FC Köln Announcement VfL Wolfsburg
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de